Bad Apple featured player at Blues show

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature Sean "Bad" Apple at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m., according to a news release from Port City Blues Society.

Admission is $5. Port City Blues members are admitted free. The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors.

"Sean 'Bad'Apple studied at the feet of historical bluesman for the better part of two decades. In 1993 he spent time with the then 88-year-old Bentonia Blues native, Jack Owens, a contemporary of Skip James. Sean then spent close to three years under R.L. Boyce who came up under Otha Turner's Rising star fife and drum band. Apple also served as guitar player for the Terry Harmonica Bean blues band for over two years," according to the release.

Apple primarily plays as a solo artist, in a duo or with his band and is a regular at Clarksdale, Miss., where he also owns the Bad Apple Blues Club.

"Sean 'Bad' Apple has made a living playing at rural juke joints, festivals and yard parties through the South. He has taken the education of the blues taught to him by the men and women who learned this music from the source and plans to carry blues culture and tradition on into the future," according to the release.

Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region. They also have a free blues jam from 8-11 p.m. Wednesdays at RJ's Grill & Bar where area musicians converge to play live blues. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.