Bomb threat at Philander Smith College prompts remote shift; residential students urged to stay in dorms

A bomb threat made against Philander Smith College on Tuesday morning prompted the campus to shift to remote instruction until noon.

The private historically black college, located in Little Rock, posted about the threat shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Twitter. Officials urged its residential students to stay in their dorms “until further notice.”

A Little Rock police dispatch log shows bomb threats reported at Philander Smith just before and after 1:35 a.m.

Tuesday marks the first day of Black History Month, but the post didn’t indicate whether officials believe the threats were made to coincide with the date.

Check back for further information.



