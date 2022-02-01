Walmart joins Quest on lab-test website

Walmart Inc. has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to create a consumer-friendly website offering a wide range of laboratory test kits for use at home, the diagnostics firm said Monday.

Customers can shop online for the lab tests they want without first visiting a doctor. Fifty-two tests can be ordered at WalmartQuestdirect.QuestDiagnostics.com. The tests cover conditions such as covid-19; other infectious diseases; allergies; heart and digestive health; and health profiles for men and women.

As an alternative to at-home testing, customers can choose a test, schedule an in-person appointment at one of Quest’s 2,220 Patient Service Centers, and pay for the test online.

Most results, accessible via a patient portal called MyQuest, take three to five business days.

The testing service includes access to a health care professional to explain the results and handle prescriptions.