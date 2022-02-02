Arkansas schools announce weather-related closures

School closings

• Atkins Public Schools: Thursday will be an AMI day and all buildings and district offices will be closed, the district announced. The status for school Friday will be evaluated Thursday.

• Bauxite Public Schools: Thursday will be an AMI day and the status for school Friday will be evaluated at a later time, the district announced.

• Benton Public Schools: All school campuses will be closed and Thursday will be an AMI day, the district announced.

• Bryant Public Schools: All schools and district offices will be closed Thursday and there will be an AMI day, the district stated. A decision will be made Thursday regarding the status of school Friday, the district added.

• Fort Smith School District: Fort Smith Public Schools will pivot to remote learning Thursday and Friday, the district announced. With the potential for power outages throughout the area, students who cannot participate in Zoom classes or access Schoology because of power loss may make up their work when in-person classes resume, the district stated.

• Jacksonville North Pulaski School District: All JNPSD schools will be closed to onsite instruction Thursday and the day will be considered an AMI day, the district announced. The JNPSD District Office will also be closed and all extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday evening have been cancelled, the district stated.

Parents will be notified by late Thursday afternoon the school status for Friday.

• Little Rock School District: Districtwide Alternative Method of Instruction day for Thursday.

• Mountain Pine School District: Students were sent home with AMI Packets Wednesday, with 2 days of school work in the event MPSD shuts down for weather, the district posted to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

• Pine Bluff School District: Pine Bluff School District will be closed Thursday, due to projections for inclement weather, the district announced on its Facebook page. The district will use an AMI day and follow the Remote Learning Schedule, according to the announcement.

• Pulaski County Special School District: The district will have an AMI day Thursday due to expected inclement weather and its anticipated impact on the roads, the district announced. District leadership will meet Thursday to determine if an additional day will be necessary.

• Sheridan School District: Thursday is an AMI day, the district announced.

• Watson Chapel School District: Watson Chapel School District will switch to virtual learning and take AMI day 1 for Thursday A decision for Friday will be made Thursday, the district announced on its Facebook page.

Other

• Jefferson County sheriff’s administrative office will be closed Thursday. Uniformed Patrol Division will be on duty and responding to emergencies but may be taking non-emergency reports by telephone, deputies said. The Non-Emergency communications center is (870) 541-5300.

• Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Thursday.

• Pulaski County: In the event of inclement weather, Pulaski County offices will be closed and Thursdays sanitation routes will be picked up on the next available day that the roads are accessible, the county said on Twitter.