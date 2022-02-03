Bulldogs sign with Tech, Ouachita Baptist

Jordan Jackson, Braylon Johnson, Tekaylin "T.K." Walker and Steven Weston played major roles in helping the White Hall High School football team reach its first state championship game in 34 years.

"The chemistry was there. The brotherhood was there," Walker said. "We just had to take the good coaching, and we got great coaches our 10th-grade year, and they just built us up and we went to state. We set a good foundation at White Hall. We did something new, and we changed the atmosphere around here."

All four were rewarded Wednesday with their own February National Signing Day ceremony at the school library. Jackson and Walker committed to Arkansas Tech University, and Johnson and Weston will continue on to Ouachita Baptist University.

"It shows that we're over here putting in the work and really developing the players," said Jackson, who'll suit up as a wide receiver for the Wonder Boys. "That's a nod to the coaches. They really developed us and got us right in the offseason."

The signees were among those who led what their high school called the best three-year run by a class in White Hall's football history.

"We had a great senior class, and they're all in here right now," said Bobby Bolding, who stepped down after the 5A title game against Pulaski Academy but is still the school's athletic director. "You put those four guys, who were leaders, in that class, it's by far the best three-year run by a class of seniors at White Hall, ever. Those guys were the leaders of it, and I'm excited for them to get an education. Football is fine and dandy. I want them to get a college degree."

Walker, a defensive back, will get to play with his "brother" in Russellville. They, along with Johnson and Weston, played on teams that reached the third round in 2019 and finally broke through to 5A title bout against Pulaski Academy in December.

"We've got a little chemistry from playing here at White Hall," Walker said. "It's just something good to do. It's a good feeling."

For Johnson, who will play safety at Ouachita, this Signing Day was a great tribute to Bobby Bolding, who stepped down as White Hall's head coach after the title-game loss but remains the school's athletic director.

"Coach Bolding just came in and changed the program around," Johnson said. "I just bought into Coach Bolding and his program. He's getting me ready for college, and I love Coach Bolding for that. He helped me out a lot. I wouldn't be here without Coach Bolding."

Johnson got the playoff run started with a 99-yard touchdown return against Farmington. Defensively, he registered 67 tackles.

Jackson was the Bulldogs' leading receiver with 646 yards on 39 catches.

"That was a great experience going to state," Jackson said. "Everybody in town made us feel real loved. Now, we've got the facilities and laid down the foundation. That makes us even tougher."

Weston was a proven game-changer, scoring two rushing touchdowns in an October come-from-behind win against Little Rock Christian Academy and making an over-the-shoulder catch that started a comeback in the November rematch to put White Hall in the state final. Weston had 29 receptions for 377 yards and was one of many skill players who played extensive minutes on both sides of the football. Walker caught 8 passes for 144 yards, but also recorded 110 tackles as a cornerback.

"It shows how much we're willing to do anything, how much harder we work, our dedication to the game, really," said Weston, who was recruited as a defensive back. "It helped tremendously."

To Weston, it means "everything" he gets to play with his best friend Johnson in Arkadelphia, on the other side of the ravine from Henderson State University.

"We've been playing together since we were 8 years old," Johnson said. "I wouldn't want to do it with any other people."