RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Kemuri set to take over Kiyen's spot; Three Jersey Mike’s to open in Arkansas





Dave Biseglia, managing partner at Kemuri sushi, seafood, robata, 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, confirms social media reports that Kemuri is taking over the space that has been Kiyen's Seafood Steak and Sushi, 17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, which they closed earlier this week for a major remodel. They'll open a second location there, Kemuri West, in late spring or early summer, with essentially the same menu and some possible new additions, probably dinner only at first. Biseglia says Kiyen's owner-chef Kiyen Kim plans to consolidate operations at Kamikaito by Kiyen's, which he plans to reopen at Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock's Argenta District. Kemuri's Hillcrest phone number is (501) 660-4100; the website is kemurirestaurant.com.

And speaking of sushi, Rock N Roll Sushi, which has two Little Rock outlets and one in Benton, will anchor an 8,860-square foot building under construction at Lewis Ranch — at 975 S. Amity Drive, Conway, between, we're told, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and Denny's. We don't have a target opening timeline, but it's listed as "coming soon" at rocknrollsushi.com/locations.

Also listed as "coming soon" (jerseymikes.com/locations/coming-soon?state_id=100005): new central Arkansas outlets of sandwich chain Jersey Mike's, in the Shoppes at Chenal, 24100 Chenal Parkway at Cantrell Road, Little Rock (one of our observers reports "They already have their logo on the building") and at 3901 Warden Road, North Little Rock. (Also, if you happen to be in Northwest Arkansas, 3071 College Ave., Fayetteville.) The chain has outlets in Benton and Conway.

And speaking of Conway, BMB Creations — that's Martin and Beata Burczyc, currently baking from their house in Greenbrier — announced last week via Facebook (facebook.com/BMBBREADS) that they have plans to open a sourdough bakery in Conway. In the meantime, they're putting together pop-up events at 809 Court St., though according to another Facebook post, "this is our pop up location only. Our actual store will have a different address," which they hope to announce in mid-February, and with plans to sell out of the bakery first week of March. The pop-up events include 9 a.m.-2 p.m. this Friday-Saturday, selling classic, rye and fruit-and-nut sourdough breads, hoagie and brioche rolls, cinnamon rolls, blueberry and almond cranberry scones, chocolate babka and almond biscotti. The couple moved to Arkansas in 2018; Martin Burczyc was born in Poland. From its website (bmbcreations.com): "Bread should not have a laundry list of ingredients. If it has something I cannot pronounce, I do not want to eat it. Our breads have only 3 ingredients — water, salt, and flour. THAT'S IT. And of course lots of love, passion, dedication, and commitment." True sourdough bread, he explains, "is higher in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants," and because it undergoes fermentation, "[there] are probiotics in the sourdough bread which are easier for the body to digest."

And still speaking of Conway, 7 Brew Coffee is opening its second location in that town, at 1135 Skyline Drive (the first is at 900 Exchange Ave.) with a grand opening, 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 12 at which attendees can receive free swag with the purchase of any large beverage (while supplies last). Hours will be 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday & Saturday. The phone number, we're told, is (479) 358-9274. Visit 7brew.com.

And speaking of bread, Food & Wine magazine's listing of the "Best Bread in Every State" names Serenity Farm Bread in Leslie as Arkansas' top baker. Check it out at foodandwine.com/travel/restaurants/best-bread-every-state.

Fazoli's, set to open in mid-March in a former Pizza Hut in North Little Rock, will offer fast-casual Italian dishes and its signature breadsticks. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

March 15 is the target date for the opening of Fazoli's in the former Pizza Hut, 3701 Warden Road, North Little Rock, behind the Target in The Other Center and there are plans to hire "more than 50 local full- and part-time team members for front- and back-of-house positions," according to a news release. Apply via Fazolis.jobs. "The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant's menu will feature Fazoli's craveable, made-to-order Italian recipes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks," the news release adds. It will mark the third Arkansas outlet of the resurgent Italian fast-casual chain (the others are in Jonesboro and Paragould; there were also, at one time, outlets in Little Rock, Conway and Hot Springs) and 217th systemwide; visit fazolis.com.

Loblolly Creamery is opening up its shops in Little Rock, 1423 Main St., and Just Ice Cream, 115 N. Market St., Benton, early on Saturday — at 10 a.m., in fact — to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and will also offer a Pop-Up Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Celebration from the ice cream truck at Bell Urban Farm in Conway. Ice Cream for Breakfast Boxes are available for pre-order, including a Cinnamon Roll Sundae Kit ($22, with Friday pickup), featuring a house-made melted ice cream cinnamon roll, pint of Loblolly ice cream, sprinkles, topping of choice, freezer bag and a Loblolly sticker. Visit loblollycreamery.com.

Local mini-chain Shotgun Dan's Pizza marks its 45th anniversary in 2022 with promotions and special prices at its three locations: 10923 W. Markham St., Little Rock; 4020 E. Broadway, North Little Rock; and 4203 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. "Our crust is from a family recipe, one we haven't changed since day one," observes company president Josh Woodard. Visit shotgundans.com.

And speaking of coffee, Omaha, Neb.-based drive-thru coffee franchise Scooter's Coffee, LLC, has announced plans to open two outlets in Texarkana, under a franchise agreement with Amos Knopf and his wife, Renita, who are also opening two locations in Shreveport, La., and one in Magnolia, Texas. We don't yet have information on the actual locations or a timeline for when they'll open. Visit scooterscoffee.com or facebook.com/scooterscoffee, and/or, if you're looking for a franchise of your very own, ownascooters.com.

And speaking of franchisees, Hut American, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group and the largest franchisee of Pizza Huts (including a bunch in Arkansas) are adding three new "hot" menu items through March 12: large Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie pies, with a spicy sauce, sliced red chilies and "fiery flakes."

On the cusp of opening in Northwest Arkansas: Bentonville Taco & Tamale Co., 101 W. Central Ave., Bentonville, the sibling of Yellow Rocket Concepts' Heights Taco & Tamale Co., 5805 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights neighborhood. Per this post on its Facebook page (facebook.com/bentonvilletaco): "We are nearing our opening date and we're looking to build the best taco team around. We are now hiring for ALL positions!" There's also a working website: bentonvilletaco.com.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com








