Gravette Council hears from residents on sign, traffic, plant

GRAVETTE -- Several citizens addressed the Gravette City Council in the comment period at its regular meeting Jan. 27.

Two people spoke in favor of placing a sign in an area pasture, one expressed concern about safety issues because of increased truck traffic in the area, and four spoke in support of a request to rezone property on Arkansas 72 West for the purpose of building a ready-mix concrete plant.

Randi Perry, a resident living on North Mt. Pleasant Road, near the bypass, spoke to council members asking permission to erect a sign in the pasture on her property. A representative of River Ranch Resort who wishes to place the sign supported her request and presented photos of the proposed sign. Perry said she understood such signs were prohibited on her road but she was asking for a variance.

Mayor Kurt Maddox explained to both petitioners that such a request would have to first be considered by the Planning Commission. He said the bypass is a state highway and the city has no authority to make decisions about state roads. He said the particular section of highway was being considered for designation as a scenic byway and, if that designation is approved, no signs or billboards will be allowed along the route. He asked the resort owner if he had contacted Missouri officials about a sign on the Missouri side of the state line since the resort is located in Missouri.

John Leachman, of Gravette, spoke regarding increased truck traffic in the area. He reported nearly having an accident with a truck and expressed a need for the city and state to focus on safety. He suggested there were "simple solutions" he wished the city to take, including lowering the speed limit, and said he was disappointed the city had not already taken action to address the problem.

Maddox said that city officials have been in contact with the highway department regarding some of the same issues and explained that, since the roads in question are state highways, the city cannot erect speed limit signs along them. He said he had just recently received a letter denying the city's request for a left turn lane on Stage Coach Road.

Kyle O'Brien, owner of O'Brien Rock Co., expressed his desire to have 9.91 acres on Arkansas 72 west of town rezoned from commercial to industrial. He said he plans to build a ready-mix concrete plant on the property and said he had been told that such a plant would devalue the surrounding property. He presented photos of concrete plants at Centerton and near the Vaughn intersection and figures indicating they had not resulted in such a devaluation.

Joel Kurtz, representing O'Brien, spoke in support of the rezoning request because of the extreme demand for concrete in the area. He said many builders have encountered a waiting period of several months to get concrete because there is not enough available in the area to meet the demand.

Kurtz said SMG and Arkhola are both owned by large international companies and O'Brien is a smaller, family-owned company and will be more responsive to builders' needs. The company owns plants in Grove, Okla., and Joplin, Mo., and O'Brien had been asked by several customers to come in and build a plant here. Kurtz said he felt it would be beneficial for both local homeowners and for the city.

A contractor who has worked with O'Brien told council members the company employs courteous, safety-minded drivers and is a good company to work with. Bob Davis, another contractor licensed in both Missouri and Arkansas, said he was one of the persons begging O'Brien to come and build a plant in the area and he would appreciate council members considering O'Brien's request.

A vote on the ordinance was evenly divided with three votes for the measure and three opposed. Maddox cast a "nay" vote to break the tie and said he felt such a plant should be built with the authorization of a conditional use permit rather than rezoning the property. He noted that the Planning Commission recommended denying the rezoning request.

The council passed an ordinance approving the final plat for Jenna Estates Subdivision on Arkansas 72 west of town. A second ordinance was passed rezoning 10.9 acres at the corner of Main Street N.W. and Eighth Avenue N.W. from agricultural to industrial for the purpose of constructing a new service center and pole yard for Liberty Utilities Co.

Council members passed ordinances to split a parcel of land on Barnwell Drive owned by Brook and Tiffiny Cannedy and a parcel of land at 11619 Stage Coach Road owned by the Bland Family Trust. A request to split a parcel of land at 13483 Jenkins Road, owned by Kenneth and Connie Farris, was tabled because there was no record of a septic system on file with the county. Maddox agreed this would give the owners more time to locate a septic system.

A vote on approval of a conditional use permit to allow a go-cart track at 13331 Easley Circle, on the grounds of the Hiwasse Saddle Club, failed by a vote of 3-2. Council member Larry Weihe abstained from voting since he is a member of the Hiwasse Saddle Club.

Council members voted to approve a health care services agreement with Ozarks Community Hospital, expressing their support of OCH's nonprofit status.

Council members passed resolutions approving adjustments for the 2022 budget and approving the adjustment and closing of the 2021 budget. Finance director Carl Rabey reported there was no material change in the budget from the December report, just a $2,000 adjustment for administrative salaries. Rabey said there was no bond update.

Council chair Ron Theis said in comments at the close of the meeting that, when the Planning Commission recommended denying a request, he wanted to know the reason for denial. He said he wanted building inspector David Keck and/or a commission member to attend the meeting to explain their reasoning.

"We can't make responsible decisions without full information," he said.

Council member Richard Carver said he believed the city needed to do a study of speed zones in the city and perhaps consider asking police officers to monitor speeding more closely, particularly with the larger landmass now covered by police patrol.

Maddox agreed that the city could increase police presence and noted that the new city hall building would now be the permanent meeting place for the council.