Local notes: RHS celebrates Color Day 2022

Today at 1:00 a.m.
Rogers High School will celebrate its 2022 Color Day with a coronation ceremony Feb. 11 before the Mounties play Springdale in basketball. Court members are Queen Kate Miller; King Will Liddell; Freshman Maid Camille McLeod, escorted by Jack Scudder; Freshman Maid Emma Plumlee, escorted by Adrian Hernandez; Freshman Maid Alayshia Freeland, escorted by Hudson Kinnard; Sophomore Maid Selah Blockburger, escorted by Gaven Acosta; Sophomore Maid Ava Maner, escorted by Rex Krout; Sophomore Maid Sydney Harr, escorted by Dexter Grotts; Junior Maid Madison Archer, escorted by Hank Coffman; Junior Maid Alicia Covington, escorted by Soren Hoyord; Junior Maid Arely Garcia, escorted by Daniel Martinez; Senior Maid Sydnee Harlen, escorted by Angel Ramos; Senior Maid Hailey Hedges, escorted by Josh Lawing; Senior Maid Sophia Cicatiello, escorted by Alex Portillo; and Senior Maid Karlee Phillips, escorted by Cale Slaba. (Courtesy photo/Mark Strickland)

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

National news outlets have recently reported on a severe shortage of blood in some U.S. states. While Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is seeing minor and temporary reductions in blood reserve levels, they have been able to ensure that all partner hospital needs are met. That fact helps to illustrate the success of CBCO's organizational model in which local donors provide blood to local hospitals.

Donors to Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are the sole providers of blood, platelet, and plasma products to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities. It takes 200 donations each day to meet area needs. CBCO carefully maintains a blood drive and promotional schedule that helps to ensure that local blood needs are met. The organization also strongly urges area blood donors to give to the organization that supplies the region.

CBCO continues to adapt to changing conditions regarding the covid-19 pandemic and winter weather concerns. A winter storm can quickly deplete reserve levels. As a reminder, blood donors can give every 56 days. What is best right now, CBCP officials say, is to keep a regular donation schedule, giving local blood to help local patients.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.


