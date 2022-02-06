Sections
FLAPPER POWER

Roaring good time

’20s Prohibition sets tone for jazzy Junior Auxiliary fundraiser by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:05 a.m.
Tim and Mary Metcalf with Roger and Amy Crawford at Prohibition on 1/22/2022 held at the Hamp Williams Building in Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


HOT SPRINGS -- The music of jazz singer Sylvia Stems set the mood as guests arrived to the Roaring '20s-theme Prohibition on Jan. 22. The event, a fundraiser for Hot Springs Junior Auxiliary, was held at the Hamp Williams Building.

Guys and dolls arrived at the event looking like the cat's pajamas in beaded flapper costumes, pinstripe suits and other Jazz Age style outfits. The evening included dancing, a silent auction and charity gambling with card games, craps tables and roulette.

Money raised at the event, the Junior Auxiliary's only annual fundraiser, will be used to support their program and projects in the community which support children in Garland County.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


Print Headline: Roaring good time

