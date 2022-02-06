Roaring good time





HOT SPRINGS -- The music of jazz singer Sylvia Stems set the mood as guests arrived to the Roaring '20s-theme Prohibition on Jan. 22. The event, a fundraiser for Hot Springs Junior Auxiliary, was held at the Hamp Williams Building.

Guys and dolls arrived at the event looking like the cat's pajamas in beaded flapper costumes, pinstripe suits and other Jazz Age style outfits. The evening included dancing, a silent auction and charity gambling with card games, craps tables and roulette.

Money raised at the event, the Junior Auxiliary's only annual fundraiser, will be used to support their program and projects in the community which support children in Garland County.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



