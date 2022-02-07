Arkansas PBS Commission member named as trustee to national organization

A longtime Arkansas PBS commissioner was named recently as a trustee to the national America's Public Television Stations organization.

Annette Herrington of Little Rock said it's an honor to represent the state and Arkansas PBS on the national front.

"All of the work that our stations do to serve our communities -- especially those who can't afford cable or satellite or who don't have internet connections -- is really important to me," Herrington said in an interview Friday. "I'm humbled by the work that is done by APTS on behalf of public media across the country."

Arkansas PBS Chief Executive Officer Courtney Pledger said Herrington has long been a valuable asset to the Arkansas PBS Commission and a valuable advocate for the network across the state.

"Because she understands public media and cares deeply about it, Annette's presence on the APTS board will bring an Arkansas voice and a vital local station perspective to APTS as the organization continues to help local stations offer our essential public services in education, public safety and civic leadership," Pledger said in a statement.

America's Public Television Stations is a national nonprofit that brings together member public television stations to help provide public service in education, public safety and civic leadership to the American people, according to a release.

Herrington was appointed by then-Gov. Mike Beebe to the predecessor of the Arkansas PBS Commission in 2012 and reappointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to a second term that runs through 2028.

She has served as chairwoman, vice chairwoman and treasurer of the state commission and chairwoman of the Arkansas PBS Executive Director Search Committee.

Herrington was also recently reelected to the Arkansas PBS Foundation Board to provide oversight and financial governance for the nonprofit foundation and serve as an ambassador and adviser for its fundraising efforts.

She has represented Arkansas PBS at several annual PBS and America's Public Television Stations events in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere.

Herrington and her husband Phil, along with former U.S. Sen. David Pryor and his wife Barbara, hosted the entire "Antiques Roadshow" cast and crew in the Herrington home when the Roadshow filmed in Little Rock in 2015.

Herrington has also served 18 years on the board of the Central Arkansas Library System, serving as president, treasurer, a member of the CALS Executive Director Search Committee and Strategic Planning Committee, as well as a founding member of the CALS Foundation Board.

She has been active at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts as treasurer of its Tabriz Gala, a board member of the Bess Chism Stephens YWCA, a member of the Development Council of Harding University, the CHI St. Vincent Hospital Women's Advisory Board and other civic and charitable organizations in Central Arkansas.

A certified public accountant, Herrington has experience on private company boards and projects from New York to Utah. She and her husband of 48 years have two married daughters and two grandsons who live in Seattle, Wash.

Herrington will begin her trustee term on Feb. 28.