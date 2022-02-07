Krall to chair Northwest National board of directors

HIGHFILL -- The Northwest Arkansas National Airport board has nominated a new leader after the former chairman stepped down to become the airport's in-house attorney.

Jim Krall, who represents Siloam Springs, was nominated Monday to lead the Airport Authority Board of Directors.

Krall, who has been serving as vice-chairman, was tabbed to advance to chairman after Brian Burke stepped down in mid-January to take a job as general counsel at the airport. Krall has been serving as interim chairman since Burke announced he was leaving the board.

Krall was appointed by the City of Siloam Springs in 2018. He is vice president of university advancement and assistant professor of organizational leadership at John Brown University.

Howard Kerr was nominated to move up to vice chairman on the board. Kerr was appointed by the City of Bentonville in 2009. He is a retired business owner and pharmaceutical sales manager.

The board's Finance Committee was also shuffled because of the leadership changes. Jerry Walton was nominated as chairman of the committee, and Phil Phillips was nominated to be vice-chairman.

Walton was appointed by the City of Rogers in 2019. He is a retired as executive vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer of J.B. Hunt Transport Services. He was formerly Tax Partner & Managing Partner with KPMG.

Phillips has served on the board since 1994 when he was first appointed to represent Washington County. Phillips now represents Benton County. He is a real estate investor and former owner of Phillips Litho.

The full board is expected to approve the nominations at their regular meeting later this month.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials announced Jan. 12 that Burke would be the new general counsel and director of compliance. Burke's last day as a board member was Dec. 15.

Burke had represented Bentonville on Airport Authority Board of Directors since 2018. Bentonville has not named a representative to replace Burke yet.