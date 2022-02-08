NWA outdoor briefs

Walk explores Cato Springs

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to walk Saturday in Fayetteville along Cato Springs Trail.

Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. From there, the group will travel to Cato Springs Trail. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Team Trail sets season

Northwest Arkansas Team Trail will hold four qualifying bass tournaments and a two-day championship at Beaver Lake for the 2022 season.

Membership fee is $50 per angler. Entry fee per qualifying tournament is $100 per boat and $200 for the championship. All events are out of Prairie Creek park. There is a limit of two anglers per boat.

Tournament dates are Feb. 26, March 26, April 9 and June 11. The championship is Oct. 1-2. For details visit www.fishnwatt.com

Elite Series hosts tournaments

Beaver Lake Elite Series will hold seven qualifying bass tournaments and a two-day championship at Beaver Lake for the 2022 season.

Membership fee is $40 per angler. Entry fee per qualifying tournaments is $65 per boat and $100 for the championship. Anglers fish solo in the Elite Series. All events are out of Prairie Creek park.

Tournament dates are March 19, April 2, May 7, June 18, July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17. The championship is Oct. 15-16. For details contact James Whittle, tournament director, 479-466-4659.

Plan for spring break

Peel Compton Foundation will offer a variety of nature camps and programs in March during spring break in Bentonville.

Programs include a five-day camp March 21-25 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, day camps at The Quiver archery range, free wetland tours at Osage Park and day camps at Peel Museum & Botanical Garden about life in the 1800s with activities, garden exploration and yard games.

Sign up for programs at bit.ly/pcf-springbreak

Event tests outdoor skills

Registration is open for the Pack Rat Outdoor Center's Brewha Bushwack outdoor skills event set for April 9 along the Mulberry River at Byrd's Adventure Center.

Teams of three to four people will navigate various skill stations that include paddling a canoe, identifying animal tracks, building a fire, shooting a traditional bow and arrow and more.

To register and see more information visit www.brewhabushwhack.com

Corps hiring attendants

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2022 visitor seasons.

These paid positions offer an opportunity to spend the season working in the parks at Beaver Lake. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons.

For details contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, lucas.p.wicker@usace.army.mil