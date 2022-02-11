2 people critically injured in Friday night Little Rock shooting

Two people were in critical condition Friday night after being shot in southwest Little Rock, authorities said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards was unable to provide many details as of 7 p.m. Friday, but he confirmed the condition of the two people shot and said the location was at Train Station Drive. That area of Mabelvale is about a mile east-southeast of the intersection of Interstate 30 and Interstate 430.

The Little Rock Police Department dispatch log included a 6:40 p.m. report of a shooting that had just occurred at Mabelvale West Road and Train Station Drive.



