Person shot in leg during argument in Little Rock

One person was shot in the leg in a dispute on Pine Cone Drive in south Little Rock on Friday night. The victim was expected to recover, a police spokesman said.

Preliminary information pointed to two fast-food restaurant employees getting into a fight that led to one of them pulling a gun and shooting the other in the leg, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards could not immediately say if an arrest had been made Friday night.

Pine Cone Drive is a residential street about a half-mile south of Arkansas 338, also called Baseline Road, and it's about a mile east of Geyer Springs Road.