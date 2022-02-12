Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post -- noon

LEE'S LOCK Pharoah's Heart in the ninth

BEST BET Mariah's Princess in the eighth

LONG SHOT Lookin for Eight in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

SHACKS WAY** set a pressured pace in a clear second-place finish, and note the winner came back to defeat stronger starter allowance rivals. INCORRUPTIBLE finished second in his return from a lengthy layoff, and he likely needed the race and will carry less weight switching to an apprentice rider. VIOLENT GIGI broke sluggishly in a late-running fourth-place finish, and the beaten post-time favorite is capable with a return to his New Jersey form.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Shacks Way;Cohen;Broberg;3-1

2 Incorruptible;Bailey;Holthus;6-1

6 Violent Gigi;Cabrera;Young;10-1

1 Five Dreams;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

10 Road Bible;Santana;Villafranco;4-1

9 The Feature;Gonzalez;Barkley;8-1

4 Bitcoin Banker;Hiraldo;Deville;10-1

7 Alpine Ghost;Harr;Haran;15-1

8 Wherever He Is;Franco;Riecken;12-1

3 That's Something;Canchari;Chleborad;15-1

2 Purse $42,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

PORTSMOUTH** has been forwardly placed in consecutive in-the-money finishes in southern California, and he is dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time. BEST TIME has earned competitive Beyer figures on the main track, and he has two-turn experience and the best of connections. RESERVE finished second behind a runaway winner in a useful sprint tuneup, and he may be able to control the pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Portsmouth;Cabrera;Brisset;3-1

2 Best Time;Rosario;Asmussen;6-1

6 Reserve;Vazquez;Moquett;4-1

7 Cronus;Gonzalez;Barkley;7-2

10 River Redemption;Franco;Garcia;6-1

3 Gunstone;Santana;Ortiz;8-1

5 King of Sting;Arrieta;Sharp;10-1

9 Benedictus;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

4 Brody Boucher;Garcia;Jacquot;15-1

1 Mr Frost;Tohill;Martin;20-1

3 Purse $36,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $40,000

NOTARY** doesn't win often, but he has been consistently competitive at a higher level of racing, and he drew a favorable two-turn post position. ONE LAST HAND set a fast pace before fading on an afternoon dominated by late-running winners, and he is an upset candidate with kinder rating and a fast track. SAQEEL swept to the lead turning for home in a five-length maiden win, and he was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Notary;Contreras;Lukas;3-1

7 One Last Hand;Hiraldo;Combs;12-1

5 Saqeel;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

4 Beachwalker;De La Cruz;Puhl;9-2

2 Hanks;Cohen;Hawley;12-1

8 Motion Picture;Vazquez;Moquett;6-1

9 Junesandra;Quinonez;Von Hemel;10-1

6 Pure Rocket;Arrieta;Garcia;6-1

3 Unembellished;Torres;Villafranco;8-1

4 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

EV'S SHERMAN*** has shown good early speed in two competitive races, and he drew a favorable post providing him options. YOU VEE CEE was caught in the final stride by a late-running winner, and the lightly-raced and improving front-runner picks up the leading rider. FORSAKEN has been competitive in all three races at the meeting, and he figures to work out an ideal stalking trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Ev's Sherman;Wales;Villafranco;7-2

2 You Vee Cee;Geroux;Deville;3-1

13 Forsaken;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

14 Topf Road Rules;Santana;Peitz;5-1

1 J's Little Man;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

4 Bellamys Roan;Hiraldo;Westermann;5-1

5 Traffic Control;Quinonez;Cangemi;6-1

11 Peace Dog;Canchari;Witt;12-1

7 Fetchs Brahm;Court;Fires;10-1

10 Slimer;Borel;Hewitt;20-1

3 Loud Boy;Tohill;Martin;10-1

8 Kissofthenile;Cabrera;Lukas;15-1

6 Uncle O.G.;Court;Reynolds;30-1

9 Royal de Be;Lopez;Williams;20-1

5 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

A REAL JEWEL** is moving up a condition following a determined victory, and the abundance of early speed in the race should have her in a striking position turning into the stretch. SAPPHIRE ROYALTY has shown improved early speed in consecutive races, and she may prove difficult to catch with an alert start. AIRBORNE GAL scored front-running victories at Keeneland and Saratoga in 2021, and she is a logical contender if ready to compete for new trainer Al Cates.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 A Real Jewel;Rosario;Asmussen;5-2

7 Sapphire Royalty;Garcia;Cox;5-1

9 Airborne Gal;Santana;Cates;9-2

5 Rock Star Parking;Contreras;Contreras;7-2

8 Parkin in the Rear;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

3 Hoping for a Ring;Hiraldo;McKnight;20-1

4 My Boss Lady;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

10 Lady Shaman;Franco;Potts;15-1

6 Beauty Day;Court;Morse;20-1

2 Lady Gusto;Borel;Hewitt;20-1

6 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LOOKIN FOR EIGHT** has been overmatched in his past three races, but he fits at today's starter level and is a finisher in a field loaded with front-running types. Moreover, he picks up the most talented rider. SOUIXPER CHARGER won a fast state-bred sprint only two races back, and he returns to a preferred distance and keeps regular rider Ramon Vazquez. PLATINUM EQUITY has been working smartly for new and winning trainer Robertino Diodoro, and he is looking for his 12th career win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Lookin for Eight;Rosario;Vance;10-1

4 Souixper Charger;Vazquez;Prather;5-1

3 Platinum Equity;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

9 Tappin Fora Dance;Garcia;Mason;6-1

6 Riverboat Gambler;Hiraldo;Morse;3-1

2 Tomato Bill;Medellin;McKnight;15-1

7 Baseball Politics;Santana;Manley;4-1

10 Secretary At War;Arrieta;Hartman;8-1

1 Hidden Promise;Cabrera;Ortiz;30-1

5 Americain Joey;Contreras;Vance;20-1

8 Mr. Ankeny;Gonzalez;Chleborad;20-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

INVARIABLY** has three months of bullet works leading up to his debut, and he is a son of multiple Grade I winning mare Sweet Catomine. STAINLESS STEEL flashed speed in his only start as a 3-year-old, and he has moved to the barn of trainer Steve Asmussen and he shows two sharp local five-furlong breezes. STRATOFORTRESS was forwardly placed when beaten a neck last month, and he is an experienced runner and a stablemate of the top selection.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Invariably;Torres;Hollendorfer;9-2

4 Stainless Steel;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

10 Stratofortress;Franco;Hollendorfer;5-2

3 Sparty Sense;Santana;Maker;8-1

5 Tenth of Gold;Hiraldo;Asmussen;9-2

6 Life Is Hard;Pereira;DiVito;20-1

1 Grapnel;Vazquez;Moquett;6-1

7 Quarantine Whiskey;Quinonez;Von Hemel;20-1

8 Kingmaker;Cabrera;Moquett;15-1

9 Thunderheart;Wales;Stuart;20-1

8 The Bayakoa. Grade III. Purse $250,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

MARIAH'S PRINCESS** was in total command winning the $150,000 Mistletoe opening weekend, and the rapidly improving filly has been full of run in subsequent breezes. COACH has splashed her way to victory in consecutive wins at the meeting, including the Pippin, and she is unbeaten in four races on bleeder medication Lasix. MATERA followed two minor stake victories with consecutive graded stake-placed finishes last fall at Churchill.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Mariah's Princess;Garcia;Bauer;5-1

7 Coach;Santana;Cox;5-2

1 Matera;Geroux;Cox;3-1

6 Queen Goddess;Cabrera;McCarthy;3-1

2 Miss Bigly;Vazquez;D'Amato;9-2

4 Jilted Bride;Rosario;Asmussen;8-1

3 She's All Wolfe;Arrieta;Von Hemel;12-1

9 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance

PHAROAH'S HEART**** has not raced since April, but she produced two big sprint efforts kicking off her career last spring at Santa Anita, and she shows a series of big workouts. JOYFUL CADENCE is a graded stake-placed sprinter who finished third behind two closers in her return, and she should be sitting on a top effort. I'M THE BOSS OF ME set a fast pace and kept on running in a decisive conditioned-claiming victory, and she may be sharp enough to repeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Pharoah's Heart;Rosario;Asmussen;5-1

2 Joyful Cadence;Cabrera;Ortiz;3-1

8 I'm the Boss of Me;Hiraldo;Compton;12-1

1 Super Chianti;Santana;Stewart;15-1

7 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;9-2

5 Connie K;Court;Morse;5-1

13 Ava's Grace;Cohen;Courville;5-1

14 Montgomery Park;Arrieta;Contreras;8-1

11 Well Spent;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

4 Wings of an Angel;Garcia;Jones;8-1

3 Flipping Fast;Pereira;D'Amato;15-1

9 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;20-1

6 Guana Cay;Arrieta;Contreras;12-1

12 Ursulina;Bailey;Lukas;15-1

10 The Razorback Handicap. Purse $600,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

PROMISE KEEPER** was a clear winner of the GIII Peter Pan and lost a late lead when beaten a length in the Ohio Derby, which closed a good 3-year-old campaign. He appears to be training super for trainer Todd Pletcher, who is always tough to beat when he ships in to Hot Springs. LONE ROCK has crossed the wire first in 9 of his past 11 races, which includes the GII Brooklyn last summer at Belmont. THOMAS SHELBY raced well despite beaten to the lead in the 5th Season, and he is quick and knows how to win if he can dictate the tempo.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Promise Keeper;Geroux;Pletcher;4-1

3 Lone Rock;Vazquez;Diodoro;3-1

6 Thomas Shelby;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

4 Rated R Superstar;Cabrera;Villafranco;8-1

8 Plainsman;Rosario;Cox;7-2

2 Super Stock;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

7 Last Samurai;Court;Stewart;8-1

9 Silver Prospector;Contreras;Asmussen;15-1

1 Popular Kid;Arrieta;Davis;20-1

11 Purse $84,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

DEPUTY CONNECT** had to overcome a poor start in a late-running fourth-place sprint debut, and he has trained well up for his first try around two turns and drew a favorable post. FRISCO LINE finished second behind a runaway winner in his first race, and he is bred to improve at route distances and is on Lasix for the first time. WE THE PEOPLE is an unraced colt with swift works dating back to September, and he has a route pedigree and a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Deputy Connect;Arrieta;Cox;3-1

10 Frisco Line;Santana;Cox;5-1

4 We the People;Geroux;Brisset;7-2

9 Kuchar;Cabrera;Brisset;12-1

11 Papa Rocket;Contreras;Lukas;6-1

7 Chileno;Rosario;Asmussen;8-1

3 Uncle Berley;Cohen;Asmussen;10-1

5 Switzer;Vazquez;Moquett;6-1

8 Unstable Prince;Medellin;Martin;30-1

6 Rome;Canchari;Anderson;15-1

1 Summer in Malibu;Hiraldo;Vance;15-1