Junta leader takes Burkina Faso helm

JAQUEVILLE, Ivory Coast — Burkina Faso’s junta leader was sworn in as president Wednesday, less than a month after soldiers seized control of the West African country in a coup.

Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba’s inauguration ceremony at the Constitutional Court was broadcast nationally. Addressing the nation on state television after taking the oath, Damiba paid tribute to the security forces and the country’s population, which he said has been facing threats from extremism for more than six years.

“I swear in front of the people of Burkina Faso and on my honor, to preserve and respect, to uphold and defend the constitution, fundamental acts and the law, to do everything to guarantee justice for all the inhabitants of Burkina Faso,” he said. “Our country has always been strong during storms. That’s why these tough times must be for us an opportunity to get to better horizons.” Damiba promised to secure the war-torn country from growing jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that’s killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1.5 million. Since taking control, Damiba has met with security forces, civil society, diplomats and politicians, but he hasn’t set a timeline for the transition to elections, something the international community has said must be done as soon as possible.

Even though Damiba has had wide popular support since taking control, some citizens say they don’t support the Constitutional Council’s decision to let him assume the presidency, noting that he wasn’t democratically elected.

“We don’t understand this at all, how things can go like this. The Constitutional Council inaugurates presidents who come to power through elections. … It’s like they’re saying it’s legal to have a coup in Burkina Faso,” said Oumar Cisse, a resident in the town of Dori.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and the African Union have suspended Burkina Faso but have stopped short of imposing sanctions. They’re calling for the immediate release of former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who’s been under house arrest in the capital, Ouagadougou, since his ouster.

Earlier this month, more than 40 jihadis were killed during joint operations with France and Burkina Faso’s army, the French military said in a statement. France has several thousand troops in West Africa’s Sahel region, but until now it has had minimal involvement in Burkina Faso.

A lone man watches the presidential inauguration of Junta leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba during his swearing-in ceremony broadcast on national television on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The inauguration ceremony, not open to the general public, was held at the constitutional court. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)

