Arkansas' covid cases down 88% from last month's record high

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that active coronavirus cases fell to 11,909 on Saturday, exactly four weeks after the state hit an all-time one-day high of 102,575 cases.

Since Jan. 22, the Health Department has recorded 793 virus deaths in Arkansas, along with 168,944 recoveries. Twenty of those deaths were reported on Saturday, raising the total since March 2020 to 10,291.

The state has recorded a total of 813,925 cases of covid-19. Of those, 791,487 are now considered recovered.

Arkansas hospitals continue to see fewer covid-19 patients, including ones on ventilators and in intensive care units, according to data published Saturday by the Health Department.

There were 784 hospitalized covid-19 patients Saturday, two days after the number dropped below 1,000 for the first time in more than a month. It was the 19th consecutive day in which hospitalizations decreased.

Hospitals saw fewer covid-19 patients on ventilators for the fifth day in a row. The number fell Saturday by 15, to 123.

The number of covid-19 patients in intensive care fell by 21 to 641, the 13th consecutive daily decrease.

New cases are also on the decline. State officials reported 977 new cases on Saturday, down 302 from Friday.

For the first time since Dec. 26, every county in Arkansas reported fewer than 100 new covid-19 cases, according to Health Department data. Pulaski County had the most new cases with 97, followed by Washington County with 71 and Benton County with 67.



























