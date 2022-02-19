Olympic notebook

SKIING

Porteous 1st in halfpipe

Nico Porteous of New Zealand overcame the swirling wind to win the Olympic ski halfpipe final on a day when many skiers couldn't land their best tricks due to the strong gusts. Porteous scored a 93 in his opening run on a bitterly cold and breezy morning in the last event at the Genting Snow Park. His score held up in tough conditions where skiers struggled to link big air and spins. Two-time Olympic champion David Wise took home the silver with his first-run score of 90.75. The 31-year-old Wise was the only winner the men's event had ever known. He took the title at its Olympic debut in 2014 and again in 2018. Alex Ferreira of the United States threw down a strong first run, twirling his right ski pole at the bottom in elation, to end up with the bronze. The last competitor to go, Aaron Blunck, crashed into the wall of the halfpipe while trying to land a trick in the gusty conditions. He stayed down for a moment before sitting up.

Winds delay Alpine race

The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics is being delayed because of strong wind. Gusts of about 25 mph are kicking up snow near the bottom of the race course known as "Ice River" at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing zone. The temperature is zero degrees Fahrenheit (minus 18 Celsius) and feels like minus 8 Fahrenheit (minus 22 Celsius). Mikaela Shiffrin is on the roster for the United States, which faces Slovakia in the opening round. Other first-round matchups are Switzerland vs. China, Italy vs. Russia, Norway vs. Poland, France vs. Czech Republic, Germany vs. Sweden, and Slovenia vs. Canada. Top-ranked Austria received a first-round bye because there are only 15 nations in the 16-spot bracket.

CURLING

Canada claims bronze

Brad Gushue is returning to Canada with a bronze medal in men's curling and John Shuster is going home to the United States empty-handed. Gushue won the gold medal 16 years ago in Turin and Shuster won it four years ago, helping to popularize curling in the United States. The Canadians capitalized on a missed final shot by Shuster in the second-to-last end that turned a one-point edge into an insurmountable 8-5 lead. Sweden and Britain will play for gold today.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Russians, Finns in finale

The Russians and Finland will meet in the gold medal game Sunday. The defending champion Russians beat Sweden 2-1 in a shootout, and Finland defeated surprise semifinalist Slovakia 2-0. Ivan Fedotov made 34 saves in regulation and overtime against Sweden and six more in the eight-round shootout, and Anton Slepyshev scored in regulation. Former NHL forwards Nikita Gusev and Yegor Yakovlev and New Jersey Devils prospect Arseni Grisyuk scored in the shootout. Tournament MVP candidate Sakari Manninen scored his fourth goal of the Olympics for Finland, and former Florida Panthers goaltender Harri Sateri made 28 saves for the shutout of Slovakia. The Finns are looking for their first Olympic gold medal.

China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France reacts during the venue ceremony of the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Thomas Krol of the Netherlands competes during the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Gold medalist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands reacts during a venue ceremony for the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Team Canada celebrates after winning the men's curling bronze medal match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

