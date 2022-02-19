100 years ago

Feb. 19, 1922

SEARCY -- One thousand people came over frozen roads, covered with a three-inch snow, from distances as far as nine miles to attend the February trades day here. Prize entries included hand-made articles of various sorts and relics, as a change from the stock and poultry exhibits. ... An exhibition by the local Fire Department was a feature. Special equipment for extinguishing fire was demonstrated. The auctioneer sold horses, cows and farming implements, and the Searcy Cornett band gave a concert.

50 years ago

Feb. 19, 1972

• Dan Eichenbaum filed suit Friday in federal District Court at Little Rock against Dillard Department Stores, Inc., charging that the company owed him $4,527.44 in unpaid overtime wages. The suit charged that Eichenbaum worked for the firm as a retail sales clerk from July 6, 1970, through January 7, 1972, and that he never received overtime pay, although he "was always required to work at least 5½ hours each week, and sometimes more." The complaint said that Eichenbaum began work at a salary of $125 a week, and that he was earning $145 a week when he ceased work. Eichenbaum's attorney is Walter Skelton of Little Rock.

25 years ago

Feb. 19, 1997

• A bill that would make helmets optional for motorcyclists ages 21 and older failed in a House committee Tuesday. The Senate passed Senate Bill 227 on Feb. 12. It was sent to the House Public Transportation Committee, where it appeared to be approved Tuesday by a voice vote, but failed when the chairman called the roll. Only half of the states allow riders to choose whether to wear a helmet. The rest have laws requiring the use of a helmet for motorcycle drivers and riders. ... The bill needed 11 favorable votes, but received only 10.

10 years ago

Feb. 19, 2012

CONWAY -- The Faulkner County Library will present master naturalist and archaeologist Don Higgins Tuesday. His program, "Stretching the Imagination: New Discoveries and Techniques in Petit Jean Rock Art," will address discoveries and technology that allow people to see things they have missed before, and which gives people a better understanding of Petit Jean rock art. Higgins lives on Petit Jean Mountain. Since he retired from the Air Force in 2006, he and his neighbors have discovered more than 150 individual pictographs, or ancient Native American paintings, that are new to science. He has also reported more than 30 "new" archaeological sites for the people of Arkansas. Higgins often researches, writes and speaks on historical sites, nature and archaeological topics, and volunteers with like-minded organizations.