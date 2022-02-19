Tools & Toys: SkyPots and Sonett Laundry Liquid Sensitive

SkyPots

What’s to love: It is an easy way to connect two or more of a gardener’s own clay pots to create a hanging garden.

What does it do: SkyPots is a system that includes hanging rods and special drain flanges allowing the user to hang their own pots and plants vertically. The two-pack kit comes with stainless-steel 13- and 17-inch hanging rods, and stainless-steel chain and fasteners. Patent-pending drain flanges are made from 90% recycled plastic. The hanging system works best with pots that are 6- to 10-inches wide by 4- to 6-inches deep with center drain holes and flat bottoms. To use, assemble a hanging rod into each pot, with the flange that allows for water drainage and the eye-nut that allows for adding on another pot. Fill pots with soil and plants and hang inside or out. The website skypots.com has lots of information on assembly, installation, plants to choose and maintenance. The two-pack kit (sold without pots) sells for $41.97.

Sonett Laundry Liquid Sensitive

What’s to love: Scent free laundry detergent made for those with sensitive skin using organically grown vegetable oils. The eco-friendly product is 100% vegan and made without petro-chemicals.

What does it do: Ever wonder what goes into your detergent? This company breaks it down for you. On the detergent bottle, as well as on its website, it lists all of the ingredients. The website tells where the ingredients are sourced and how they break down after using. The detergent can be used in all washing machines including high efficiency machines. A 68-ounce bottle sells for $24.99. Visit sonettusa.com for more information.