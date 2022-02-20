Local notes: OLLI offers new classes

WestArk RSVP

Free tax preparation assistance is being provided by the volunteers at WestArk RSVP in Fort Smith and Rogers.

Services are available on a first-come, first-serve basis each Monday through Saturday during the month of February at the following locations: RSVP Center, 401 N. 13th St. in Fort Smith and RSVP Office, 114 N. 34th St. in Rogers.

WestArk RSVP, a local organization of active adults 55 years of age or older who volunteer, is partnering with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly program (TCE) to offer free tax return preparation for families with incomes under $57,000 or for seniors 60 years of age and older with no income limit.

Information: (479) 782‐2525, (479) 636‐0578, westarkrsvp.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Elkins

Elkins Community Network is hosting two upcoming events.

• Voter Registration Drive: Feb. 25-26. With the census results causing many changes on public boards, a large number of elected positions are open for the upcoming May and November elections. As a nonprofit, Elkins Community Network is nonpartisan but does believe in everyone having a voice. They are partnering with the Elkins Public Library and the Arkansas Secretary of State's office to offer a two-day voter registration drive. There is a blog on the website with more details.

• Broadband Town Hall: March 10. Elkins Community Network, along with the Elkins Public Library, will host ARBroadbandNow for one of their town hall meetings. They are holding these meetings in communities across the state as part of efforts to better understand broadband access and usage, especially in rural communities. There is a blog on the website with more details.

Information: elkinsar.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces upcoming classes for the following week:

• Feb. 21: Atapuerca – Eyewitness to Human Evolution. Atapuerca, in northeastern Spain, is the only location in the world that provides evidence of human activity from 1.3 million years ago to the early historic. This is the fascinating story of an ancient scavenger developing into a top predator ruling the landscape, 10 a.m. to noon, Drake Airfield, $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Beginner's Bridge – Designed for the true beginner. Learn to play and enjoy the fun and challenging game of social bridge. Note: This is a seven-week course, 10 a.m. to noon at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

• Feb. 22: Forest Therapy Walk – Participants will learn about a research based, holistic practice that uses immersion in the forest and natural environments to promote health and well being. This is an outdoor class so dress appropriately for the weather. Participants can choose any one of five sessions (Feb. 22, March 30, April 22, May 4 or June 1), 1-3 p.m. Mount Sequoyah, $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• Feb. 23: Genealogy Hunting and Gathering: Using the U.S. Census – This class piggybacks off the OLLI class Genealogy for Beginners. Instructor Susan Riggs will introduce the U.S. Census and how it can be used to further search for ones ancestors, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Butterfield Trail Village, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Feb. 24: The Great Ozark Love Affair – Join Steve Chyrchel, Hobbs State Park interpreter, and learn the history of our extinct Ozark Chinquapin. Then he will describe what Hobbs and the Ozark Chinquapin Society are doing to help restore Ozark Chinquapin to its native range. After the lecture there's an optional field trip to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks to see well-preserved remains of the chinquapin, 10 a.m. at a location TBD, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu/participate.