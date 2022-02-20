ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Pianist Rachel Breen performs 5 recitals on Young Artist Tour





Pianist Rachel Breen, winner of the 2021 National Federation of Music Clubs Young Artist piano competition, will offer five Arkansas recitals this week as part of the clubs' Young Artist Tour:

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Monday, Mabee Fine Arts Center at Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5129

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Great Room, Truman Arnold Center, Texarkana College, 2500 N. Robinson Road, Texarkana. (870) 773-1118

◼️ 7 p.m. Thursday, Fine Arts Center, University of Arkansas at Monticello, 346 University Drive, Monticello. (870) 460-1060

◼️ 11 a.m. Friday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. (501) 666-2813

◼️ 2 p.m. Feb. 27, White Lecture Hall, Robert Burns Building, Northwest Arkansas Community College, 1 College Drive, Bentonville. (479) 619-4261.

Admission to all five concerts is free. Breen's program includes three movements from "Petrushka" by Igor Stravinsky; two "Impromptus" by Frederic Chopin; a "Bagatelle" by Ludwig van Beethoven; a "Song Without Words" by Felix Mendelssohn; a "Prelude and Fugue" by Johann Sebastian Bach; a "Prelude" by Claude Debussy; "Liebesfreud" by Fritz Kreisler, arranged by Sergei Rachmaninoff; one of Rachmaninoff's "Etudes Tableaux"; and works by Gyorgy Kurtag, Conlon Nancarrow, Alexander Scriabin, Sergei Prokofiev, Luciano Berio, Nikolai Medtner and Leonid Desyatnikov.

Theatrical 'Tiger Style!'

Fayetteville's TheatreSquared stages "Tiger Style!," a comedy by Mike Lew that explores identity, family and the true meaning of success, opening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at its West Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through March 31. The play focuses on talented siblings of Asian extraction (Hyunmin Rhee and Stephanie Shum) looking to re-create their youthful success. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or by visit theatre2.org. For covid-19 protocols and entry requirements, visit theatre2.org/house-rules.



