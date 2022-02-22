Springdale man who held woman captive sentenced to 40 years

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man accused of holding his pregnant wife captive for four days pleaded guilty last week to a multitude of charges in Washington County Circuit Court.

Jackson Rodriguez-Robles, 38, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, possession of drugs and a firearm, domestic battery, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member, drug possession with intent to deliver, delivery of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of an emergency communication device.

Charges of rape and being a felon in possession of a firearm were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay accepted the guilty pleas and sentenced Rodriguez-Robles on Thursday to a total of 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Sentences from each of the individual charges, ranging from six to 30 years, are to run concurrently with a 40-year sentence that Rodriguez-Robles received for possession of drugs and a firearm. Rodriguez-Robles was given credit for 1,064 days jail time served.

Police were told in December 2018 that Rodriguez-Robles was holding a woman captive in his apartment at 1806 Palisades Ave., according to a preliminary police report. Rodriguez-Robles fled when police arrived, according to the report.

Police found a woman who had been so badly beaten her eyes were swollen shut, her face was covered in bruises and her lips were so swollen she could barely speak, according to the report.

Officers said the woman's fingers were bent and broken "as if she had been tortured."

The woman told police Rodriguez-Robles picked her up from an airport when she arrived from Puerto Rico and he accused her of cheating on him. He knew she was pregnant and punched her in the stomach and threatened to kill her, according to the report.

He hit her with multiple objects, including a gun, a knife-sharpening rod, a wire coat hanger and beer bottles. Rodriguez-Robles would stop and give her medication for the pain before assaulting her again, according to the report.

Detectives found videos on his phone of Rodriguez-Robles assaulting the woman, according to the report.

Rodriguez-Robles told investigators he didn't know how his wife was injured. He admitted selling drugs, according to the report.