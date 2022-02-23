Arkansas schools announce weather-related closures

School closings

• ACCESS Early Childhood Campus and the ACCESS Academy and Young Adult Campus will be closing at 3:00 pm Wednesday. There will be no aftercare services on either campus, and all outpatient services after 3:00 pm will be canceled. Should conditions deteriorate and require any additional closings, the school will contact all families and employees immediately. Families will be updated about possible closures for Thursday.

• Arkansas State University- Mountain Home: Campus and classes will be closed Wednesday.

• Batesville School District: Early dismissal will take place at 1 pm Wednesday and all after-school activities are canceled. Breakfast and lunch will be served, the district said.

• Beebe School District: The district will be dismissing students Wednesday at 1 p.m. All children will need to be picked by 3 p.m. at the latest, according to the district. Parents should be prepared for a possible AMI Day Thursday.

• Benton School District: The district will close at noon Wednesday. A decision will be made regarding Thursday’s status at a later time.

• Cedar Ridge School District: The district will dismiss at noon Wednesday and will use an AMI day Thursday, the district stated.

• Concord School District: Concord schools will have an AMI day Wednesday, according to the district.

• Conway Public Schools: Conway schools will dismiss all students at noon Wednesday. Buses will run normal routes beginning at 12:00 p.m., the district stated on their Facebook page.

• Danville Public Schools: Danville schools have no on-site instruction Wednesday and will utilize an AMI day, the district said.

• Deer/Mt. Judea School District: Deer/Mt. Judea schools will have an AMI day Wednesday.

• Guy-Perkins School District: The district will be closed Wednesday.

• Jessieville School District: The district will use an AMI day Wednesday.

• Magazine School District: School will be closed Wednesday, the district said.

• McCrory School District: The district will release all students at noon. Buses will run. A decision about Thursday will be made later Wednesday, according to the district.

• Mountain Pine School District: Students will be sent home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the district said on its Facebook page. AMI Packets are going home with students for Wednesday and Thursday if they are needed.

• Mountain View School District: The district will have an AMI day Wednesday.

• Pangburn School District: The district will be releasing students at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• Pulaski County Special School District: PCSSD will dismiss schools early Wednesday, according to the district. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. All students will receive lunch prior to dismissal, the district said.

• Riverview School District: Riverview schools will close at noon Wednesday, according to the district.

• Rose Bud School District: The district will be releasing students at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• Scranton School District: The district will use an AMI day Wednesday.

• Southside Bee Branch School District: The district will be closed Wednesday and utilize an AMI day.

• White County Central School District: According to the district, K-6 car passengers will begin departure at 11:45. A.m. Wednesday and buses will be leaving the school at 12:15 p.m. Announcements for Thursday will be made Wednesday.















