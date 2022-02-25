Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas petting zoo reports electrical fire killed 'most' of its animals

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:08 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A petting zoo barn in Austin caught fire Thursday, reportedly killing "most" of its animals.

The fire started as an electrical fire in the reptile room of Cockrill's Country Critters, 2703 Ed Haymes Road, according to Facebook posts from the zoo. Most of its animals died due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the posts state.

According to the zoo, its prairie dogs, chinchillas, parakeets, hedgehogs and most of its reptiles were among the animals killed, the post read. Some animals survived, however, including its baby kangaroos. 

The zoo veterinarian was reportedly at the scene and cared for the other animals that suffered burns and smoke inhalation, according to the post.




ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT