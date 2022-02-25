Prairie Grove man sentenced for meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Tuesday for drug trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Aaron Gregory Samplawski, 38, pleaded guilty earlier to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Samplawski's prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information in February 2021 that a large quantity of methamphetamine was being delivered by mail to Samplawski at his residence, according to court documents.

Detectives contacted the U.S. Postal Service. Its agents found a priority mail parcel coming from San Diego addressed to Samplawski. The package was 1 pound, 5 ounces.

Agents intercepted the parcel at the Prairie Grove Post Office. A Springdale police officer and his dog were used in the investigation. The dog searched and alerted to the parcel.

On Feb. 13, 2021, agents obtained a warrant to search the parcel and seized about 1 pound of a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Agents then conducted a controlled delivery at Samplawski's residence. Samplawski took possession of the parcel and entered his residence. A search warrant was then executed at the residence. The search resulted in law enforcement officers locating methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia.

Samplawski posted bond but was arrested again when detectives from the drug task force conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from him.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing.