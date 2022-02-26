Golden Hurricane top Pats in see-saw battle

MARION -- Erauna Hardaway hit two free throws with 1:05 remaining to give Jonesboro a 54-52 victory over Marion in 5A-East Conference play on Friday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

It was the last of 12 lead changes in the game.

"This is a big win because you want to go into the state tournament with a win," Jonesboro Coach Jodi Christenberry said. "Marion got after us, and we didn't always respond the way I would have liked, but we will get back to the drawing board."

Jonesboro will be the No. 1 seed from the East in next week's Class 5A state tournament in Sheridan, while Marion will be the No. 3 seed.

Jonesboro (19-6, 13-1) hit Marion (19-10, 9-5) with an 11-2 run to close the first quarter as the visitors made their first four three-pointers. The Golden Hurricane led 18-10 after the first quarter.

Allanna Orsby made a three-pointer with 6:14 left in the first half for a 23-12 lead, but Marion closed the first half on a 9-3 run to creep within 30-29 at halftime.

The Lady Patriots opened the third quarter in a full-court press, which led to nine Jonesboro turnovers. The lead changed hands four times in the third, the last of which came on two Jessica Robins free throws that gave Marion a 40-38 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

That's when Hardaway went to work, scoring eight points in a variety of ways. The senior guard hit two three-pointers, the latter of which gave Jonesboro a 46-42 lead with 6:21 left.

Jonesboro led 52-48 with 2:40 remaining, but Marion got an Alyse Holliman jumper and a Robins layup that tied the game with 1:22 left, setting the stage for Hardaway's heroics.

Orsby, Destiny Thomas, and Bramaya Johnson fueled Jonesboro with 12 points apiece.

Robins powered Marion with 12 points, while Kiera Neal and Ny'Asia Jackson each hit for 10.

BOYS

JONESBORO 37,

MARION 30

Jonesboro scored the final 11 points to nail down the victory.

The closing run gave the Golden Hurricane (24-3, 14-0) their fourth consecutive win over Marion (23-7, 11-3).

Marion hit Jonesboro with a 10-2 run to close the first quarter, highlighted by seven consecutive points from junior Donnie Cheers, and the Patriots led 12-4 after eight minutes.

The Patriots opened up a 10-point lead on their first possession of the second quarter when Ryan Forrest scored on a runner.

Marion led 15-6 at halftime after limiting Jonesboro to 2-of-17 shooting, forcing eight Golden Hurricane turnovers, blocking five shots and outrebounding the visitors 12-7.

Jonesboro struck back behind senior Oklahoma State signee Quion Williams, who scored 12 points in the third quarter. Williams converted a three-point play with 1:13 left in the third quarter, to tie the game at 23-23.

Marion led 30-26 with 3:16 left when freshman Terrion Burgess scored on a putback, but Jonesboro kept Marion off the scoreboard for the final 3:16.

A Williams free throw gave Jonesboro its first lead (31-30) since 1-0 with 2:20 left in regulation. On Jonesboro's following possession, Jesse Washington knocked down a three-pointer to force a Marion timeout with 1:48 in the fourth.

Jonesboro made its final three free throws to close out Marion.

Williams scored 17 of his game-high 19 points after halftime, while Washington added 10.

Ryan Forrest powered the Patriots with 14 points, while Cheers hit for 11.