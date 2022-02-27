North Little Rock notebook

City to participate

in homeless count

North Little Rock will participate in the Point-in-Time count to take measure of how many people are homeless in the city.

The count will take place from 5-8 p.m. Monday and will be done in conjunction with the cities of Little Rock and Jacksonville, and the Central Arkansas Team Care for the homeless, according to a news release from the city.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs requires annual counts of the homeless population, usually done in the last 10 days of January. Because of covid-19 and inclement weather, the count was postponed to February.

Former coach for

Trojans to speak

Former University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball coach Winfrey "Wimp" Sanderson, will be the featured speaker Monday at North Little Rock's Tip-off Club.

Sanderson coached the Trojans from 1994-99, winning a Sun Belt regular season title in 1996. Sanderson had previously served as head coach at the University of Alabama from 1980-92.

The luncheon will take placed at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel in North Little Rock. A male and female high school basketball player will be honored at the event. Walk-ups to the event are welcome, but people wishing to attend can also RSVP. Proceeds to the event will go toward inclusive playgrounds in North Little Rock, according to a news release.

City recognized for

financial reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded North Little Rock a "Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting," according to a news release from the organization.

The organization awarded the city the certificate for its financial report that ended in fiscal 2020. The city demonstrated a "spirit of full disclosure," according to the news release.