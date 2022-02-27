Lauren Elizabeth MorganWilliam Allen Cooper

St. James United Methodist Church was the setting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, for the marriage of Lauren Elizabeth Morgan and William Allen Cooper. The Rev. Ben Crismon officiated.

Parents of the bride are Ellen and John Ferrari of Memphis and Brett Alan Morgan of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Judy and the late Joe Morgan, also of Little Rock, and the late Nelda and William Johnson of Wilmot.

The groom is the son of Alicia and Joel Kunert of Heber Springs and Allen Britten Cooper of Little Rock. His grandparents are Ruth and Glynn Riels of Fountain Hill and the late Armelda and Major Lee of Jonesboro.

The church was decorated with arrangements of roses, hydrangeas, peonies, phalaenopsis orchids and dusty miller. Music was by Garrett Houston who sang "The Lord's Prayer" and organist Robert Lindley.

The bride -- wearing a silk ballgown with a pleated bodice and illusion sleeves -- was escorted by her father. Her silk tulle veil was embellished with lace and clear crystals. She carried a tight bouquet of white roses and peonies with cascades of phalaenopsis orchids.

Serving as the bride's honor attendants were Lindsey Coleman of Little Rock and River Ferrari of Conway. Bridesmaids were Mary Smith of Maumelle; Blair Wood and Abby Womble, both of Little Rock; Haley Poveda of Niceville, Fla.; Audrey Ferrari of Conway; Ali Burks of McKinney, Texas; Wesley Goodson Redfearn of Texarkana; and Abby Harwell of Nashville, Tenn. They wore one-shoulder navy silk gowns and carried bouquets of white roses and dusty miller.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Ruby Louise Sutton of Aledo, Texas, and Henry Bussmann of Hamburg.

Zack Wood of Little Rock was best man. Groomsmen were Will Davis of Harrison; Kade Haygood of Fayetteville; Stephen Huffman of Midland, Texas; Clark Smith of Maumelle; Trent McCarley of Stuttgart; Michael Bardwell of Springdale; AJ Riels of Jackson, Tenn.; and Luke Kunert and James Fitzsimmons, both of Conway.

Guests were seated by the bride's cousins: Ryan Johnson of Lake Village; Clay Johnson of Monroe, La.; and Jake Johnson and Ben Johnson, both of Rosharon, Texas.

A reception was held in the ballroom of Pleasant Valley Club. White carpet covered the ballroom floor and the dance floor was a metallic gold. Blossoming cherry trees decorated the room and tables held arrangements of white roses and hydrangeas. Music was by FunkyTown, a 10-piece band from Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a nursing degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a registered nurse at Arkansas Surgical Hospital.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in business administration and is a sales and marketing manager for Dedicated Logistics, LLC.

After a honeymoon in Jackson Hole, Wyo., the couple will make their home in Little Rock.