Woman who shot former boyfriend at his Texarkana apartment pleads guilty to murder

TEXARKANA -- A woman who killed her former boyfriend last year when it appeared their romance was over was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday for murder and an unrelated charge of burglary.

Mahogany Jashe "Jash" Palmer, 22, avoided a possible life sentence with the plea bargain. Palmer shot 40-year-old Ernest Jackson once in the chest with a 9mm pistol. Jackson's body was discovered in the stairwell of his Texarkana apartment on May 25. He had not been seen since May 19, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Management at the Fox Creek Apartments checked on Jackson after being contacted by family members who said they had not heard from him in days.

Palmer stood as Jackson's mother and brother gave emotional victim impact testimony. Jackson's mother could not hold back her tears as she spoke.

"You didn't have to do that," she uttered through her sobs. "You didn't have to do that to him."

Ernest Jackson's brother, Vincent Jackson, addressed Palmer as well.

"Look at me. You know who I am," Vincent Jackson urged Palmer as he spoke. "You a cold-blooded killer, huh?"

Palmer showed no emotion.

Ernest Jackson's family described him as a "veteran, loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and best friend. In Chicago, he was a major part of the Grandcrossing Community. He was a coach to many disadvantaged youth and worked with Push Operations, which Jessie Jackson Sr. runs in Chicago. He was a true God-fearing man who loved his African American heritage along with the people he loved."

Ernest Jackson's relationship with Palmer had soured in the days before the fatal shooting.

The Texarkana Police Department investigators conferred with two of the department's patrol officers who had responded to a call at Jackson's apartment on May 17. Jackson had reportedly ended a romantic relationship with Palmer and wanted officers to assist her in leaving his residence.

At the time of the call May 17, body camera footage captured images of Jackson's gray 2015 F-250 Super Duty truck in front of the apartment. Palmer told one of the officers that the truck belongs to Jackson and she is not permitted to use it, according to police.

Neither the truck nor the keys to it could be located at the time of the discovery of Jackson's body May 25. Video footage from a neighbor's personal security camera showed Jackson last entered his apartment May 19.

Investigators determined that Palmer had taken possession of a gun the day Jackson was last seen. GPS tracking of Jackson's missing truck led investigators to a tow yard in Little Rock. Palmer ran the truck off the road in Little Rock and was captured on the towing company's video surveillance, according to police.

Palmer was arrested June 1 in the parking lot of a Texarkana motel. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said two televisions, which had been among items stolen during a burglary Palmer committed after she murdered Jackson, were found in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Mitchell said Palmer was recorded on the Miller County jail's phone system making "incriminating" statements to members of her family about killing Jackson.

"The death of Mr. Jackson was a senseless tragedy," Mitchell said. "Ms. Palmer taking responsibility for her actions was an important step for the family in their healing process."

Palmer appeared before Circuit Judge Wren Autrey. As part of her plea arrangement, Palmer was sentenced to 40 years for murder and 20 years for residential burglary. The two terms will run consecutively for a total 60-year sentence.