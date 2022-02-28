Suspect in custody after shots fired in Saline County, authorities say

A person who was firing shots near downtown Shannon Hills on Monday morning was taken into custody, authorities said.

Capt. Ronald Parsons with the Saline County sheriff’s office said that deputies, a SWAT team and a drone responded to Shannon Hills shortly before 7 a.m. after a report of an active shooter.

They located the shooting suspect, who was hiding behind a house, with the drone. Authorities said no one was injured in the gunfire.

Parsons said authorities hit the suspect with a bean bag round to take the individual into custody.

Parsons said he could not immediately provide the suspect’s name or the address of the scene, as the suspect had only recently been taken into custody.

At 8:40 a.m., deputies with Saline County sheriff’s office still had a lane of traffic closed on Sardis Road headed into Shannon Hills, near where the shots occurred.

Deputies sporting assault rifles, ballistic vests and helmets were packing up equipment into SUVs parked nearby.

Officers on scene declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Trucks and SUVs from Pafford Medical Services were also at the scene.

Nikki Brown Chambers, who lives along Sardis Road, said her fiancé heard the first of multiple gunshots around 5:30 a.m. By the time she was up around 6:45 a.m., she said deputies with Saline County sheriff’s office and officers with Shannon Hills Police Department were at the scene and helicopters were circling the area. An ambulance was already waiting nearby.

Brown Chambers said she had to get her kids up early to take an alternative route to school.

“We’re so ready to get out of here,” she said, looking down Sardis Road toward the scene of the reported shooting.