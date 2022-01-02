Club news: Woodcarvers meet in Bella Vista

Astronomy

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville has asked the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society to participate in Winter Break Wonders by offering solar astronomy. Programs continue through Jan. 2 from 1-4 p.m. Come view the sun through members' telescopes, fit with solar filters to allow safe viewing.

Currently there is one impromptu Star Party group in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group which meets whenever the weather is clear for good night viewing. Their next major Star Party will be Jan. 29 at George Washington Carver Monument Park, near Diamond, Mo. If you would like to schedule an astronomy program or Star Party, please contact Paul Anderson at (928) 651-0334.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas. Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 11, featuring a speaker, constellation of the month and Astro Fundamentals video with viewing afterwards weather permitting. Astro Games and Fun Astro Worksheets for the kids are offered and all ages are welcome. It was founded in Bella Vista, and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 3. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc.

On Jan. 3 there will be a short meeting, snacks and socializing while working on personal projects. If you have a POA picture card, there is no entry fee at reception desk and $2.50 otherwise. Fee for the group is only $2 annually. New members are welcome.

Information: Rosalyn at (479) 276-2033.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Steve Cottrell of Joplin, Mo., who will speak about the Battle of Carthage, Mo. Anyone with an interest in Civil War history is invited.

Information: Email dkp55@ymail.com.

Woodcarvers

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required.

Information: Contact Jean Visnich, president, at (479) 426-8409, or email wordwinds@cox.net.

Apples

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library community room. Interested people with all levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend.

Information: Gene Goodrich at (479) 899-5531 or egoodrich1@gmail.com.