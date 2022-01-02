Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post 12:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Fan Club in the ninth

BEST BET Heritage Park in the second

LONG SHOT Haney Boys in the third

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 34-102 (33.3%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden dlaiming $30,000

RUN FEARLESS** was a two-time runner-up last season at Oaklawn, while earning Beyer figures that are above par for the classification. She has speed and is dropping back into the maiden claiming ranks. MISS RITA has an encouraging work tab training up to her debut, and trainer Ernie Witt II wins at a high percentage with his first-timers. LORI'S EYES has not raced in 11 months, but she possesses good early speed and appears to be training well for winning state-bred connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Run FearlessCourtFires4-1

3 Miss RitaQuinonezWitt6-1

5 Lori's EyesCohenMartin8-1

6 OlivianHarrCline10-1

4 Flirtatious SmileTohillMartin8-1

1 Half ScoutGallardoCline3-1

9 Courtney FayArrietaSmith9-2

7 SipCabreraBaldillez6-1

8 Sweetness ToWalesWestermann15-1

2 Purse $27,000, 51/2 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

HERITAGE PARK**** tired late after setting a rapid pace in his return from vacation. The four-time local winner is dropping in class and shortens up. FIVE O ONE has rallied to win two of his last four races, and he did pass the top selection in the final strides December 12. SOUIXPER CHARGER is another who caught the top selection in deep stretch. This one has good speed and recorded a recent wet track at Indiana.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Heritage ParkTohillSmith7-2

13 Five O OnePusacMartin9-2

9 Souixper ChargerVazquezPrather4-1

7 Dark NinjaSantanaSwearingen12-1

10 Agave KidCohenManley8-1

4 Mrs. BeansCabreraGarcia12-1

3 Bebop ShoesHiraldoDeville5-1

2 Chicken HawkGerouxAsmussen6-1

11 WhenthedovescryConterasCox12-1

6 Macho RoccoGonzalezMason20-1

5 James's MoonshineArrietaCompton10-1

1 DestinedtobeastarBaileyDixon15-1

14 Stomping HotrodCanchariJacquot8-1

12 Reef's DestinyHarrCline20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

HANEY BOYS** prompted the pace in a second-place finish at Churchill, and the beaten favorite sprinted competitively last season at Oaklawn. He is having blinkers removed for his first try around two turns. ROUSING SIREN finished second in a similar spot just two races back at Keeneland, and he was compromised by a wide trip in his last start at Churchill. FALCON HEAVY is a late-running route runner, who owns competitive Beyer figures, and he races for top trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Haney BoysHiraldoVan Berg10-1

8 Rousing SirenCabreraGarcia4-1

10 Falcon HeavyCohenDiodoro7-2

13 Uncle Mo's CatHiraldoPotts6-1

7 Loving LuckyArrietaCombs6-1

5 UnembellishedTorresVillafranco10-1

3 Spend AgainLopezShorter5-1

2 Pissarro's MandateWalesLukas30-1

1 Motion PictureVazquezMoquett12-1

6 Big PeteGonzalezBarkley8-1

9 KnievelFrancoBroberg15-1

11 Remember NormandyContrerasZito10-1

4 SpaCanchariWitt20-1

14 Plenty of CentsGonzalezYoung20-1

4 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JOY'S ROCKET*** was beaten only a head, while 2 lengths clear of third in the Grade II Raven Run, and the improving filly broke her maiden in the slop at Churchill. PERFECT HAPPINESS is moving up a notch following a clear victory here last month. She keeps the leading rider and has a strong wet track record. WILDWOOD'S BEAUTY finished third following a similar layoff in the American Beauty last winter, and her recent workouts are promising.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Joy's RocketSantanaAsmussen5-2

1 Perfect HappinessGerouxCox7-2

4 Wildwood's BeautyArrieta3-1

5 CanduraTorresHollendorfer7-2

6 Jets a GinninContrerasBecker9-2

2 HeadlandCabreraHobby10-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

POP'S BISCUIT** was consistently competitive in four races at Remington, while competing at a higher level, and he is quick and recorded his best race on a wet track. MAJOR ATTRACTION is cutting back to a sprint following a second-place route finish, and he is adding blinkers for new trainer Robertino Diodoro. PRESS SNOOZE has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing in Kentucky, and his recent local work was a bullet half-mile drill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Pop's BiscuitVazquezAsmussen3-1

12 Major AttractionCohenDiodoro7-2

1 Press SnoozeContrerasCompton9-2

3 Justin's QuestHiraldoVan Berg20-1

11 Opus EquusGerouxDeville5-1

10 Kat's HitmanCourtHewitt15-1

8 Flatout WinnerSantanaVillafranco10-1

13 Road BibleTorresVillafranco4-1

5 Georgia DeputyTohillPetalino15-1

7 Can ImagineHarrCline8-1

9 TorinGonzalezCox20-1

4 ToobadsosadArrietaVance20-1

6 Escape FundCanchariCash15-1

6 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BEVERLY PARK*** has crossed the wire first in nine of his last 10 races. He has exceptional early speed and handles all surface types. ONE FOR RICHIE has not raced since June, but he has won five of nine races at Oaklawn, and he has the class to win at this level. HIDDEN RULER finished third behind the top selection in his first start at the meeting, and he will have an improved chance if the track remains wet.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Beverly ParkCabreraCash9-5

8 One for RichieArrietaContreras5-2

5 Hidden RulerVazquezMartin5-1

3 Jack Van BergCohenDiodoro4-1

1 Bachelor PadHiraldoMcKnight6-1

7 Mr. AnkenyGonzalezChleborad20-1

6 Americain JoeyContrerasVance20-1

2 Pull My ChainCanchariCangemi15-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SKY AND SAND** was caught late by eventual Grade II-placed Zandon in his debut at Belmont. He has worked smartly at Oaklawn and is also treated with Lasix for the first time. MAMZOOJ was beaten a diminishing neck by a winning post-time favorite, and he may not have to improve to break his maiden today. FRISCO LINE has a series of good workouts leading up to his first race, and he represents the barn of leading trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Sky and SandVazquezAsmussen7-2

2 MamzoojArrietaPeitz4-1

9 Frisco LineGerouxCox9-2

7 Sinner's SinSantanaMoquett5-1

8 Vintage VinylFrancoAmoss8-1

11 Cole SpurGarciaCox8-1

4 MiniconjouQuinonezMilligan12-1

1 Boat SongHiraldoRobertson12-1

10 AlogonGonzalezPeitz12-1

12 Unstable PrinceTohillMartin20-1

3 Coastal ChaosCanchariCash20-1

5 Island MusicContrerasLukas20-1

13 Napa ValleyCabreraCash20-1

8 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

UPSTRIKER** easily defeated a talented allowance field last May at Oaklawn. He possesses early speed and gets the nod in a highly contentious race. WHISKEY DOUBLE has a pair of graded stake-placed finishes, and the late-running sprinter has a win on a wet track. FULL IMPACT has not raced in 14 months, but he is unbeaten in two races and makes his return for leading trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 UpstrikerCabreraMoquett9-2

11 Whiskey DoubleSantanaAsmussen7-2

10 Full ImpactGerouxCox3-1

9 ChipofftheoldblockCourtLauer5-1

13 Joe FrazierArrietaContreras6-1

8 Silver Moon RoadVazquezWilliams12-1

1 Heart RhythmFrancoVance12-1

4 VulcanArrietaContreras15-1

2 Molto VivacePereiraAsmussen8-1

3 Mo's MojoHiraldoMorse12-1

5 Mesa MoonGonzalezYoung12-1

12 Speitful SamMoralesLondono12-1

6 Full AuthorityContrerasCompton15-1

9 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

FAN CLUB**** pressed the early pace and held on well to finish third in an unusually fast route race at Fair Grounds, and he picks up leading rider Florent Geroux. OR'EFFICE earned strong Beyer figures as a 3-year-old in Florida, and he returns after a long layoff for new and Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. CONSTITUTIONAL LAW raced well in two turn races in Kentucky, and he benefits from a sprint tune-up over this track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Fan ClubGerouxCox7-2

7 Or'efficeSantanaAsmussen8-1

2 Constitutional LawHiraldoHartman6-1

1 Ten GaugeFrancoAsmussen9-2

3 HellmanPereiraHollendorfer8-1

4 CenturionArrietaSchultz5-1

5 Good Luck CharmVazquezMoquett8-1

6 Chisholm TrailCabreraOrtiz10-1

8 Grace's SecretBaileyPuhich9-2

10 Serbian SailorTohillAshauer30-1