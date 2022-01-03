Man struck by falling bullet early New Year's Day, police say

A Little Rock man was grazed by a falling bullet shortly after the new year began, police said.

Officers responded to 11005 Heinke Road regarding a shooting call just after 12:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to a Little Rock police report. A 46-year-old man told officers he was ringing in the new year with his family, when his back was grazed by a bullet that fell from the sky, the report states.

He did not know where the bullet came from, but told officers that people were shooting nearby and that is what they do to bring in the new year, the report states.

Authorities said the man did not wish to go to the hospital and no further police action was taken.