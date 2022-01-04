Calendar 01-04-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

City, county meetings set

The Pine Bluff City Council meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: https://www.facebook.com/cityofpinebluff/. The Jefferson County Quorum Court committees will also meet at 5:30 p.m. Details: Jefferson County Courthouse, (870) 541-9426.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4

Ivy Center announces plans

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host the following events: Jan. 4 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Medical Professionals – "A Day in the life of an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon" workshop will be presented by Dr. Kenneth R. Collins Jr. Seventh through 12th graders interested in health careers are invited to attend the workshop on Zoom, according to a news release. Jan. 11 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Engineers – Math Cash App Challenges are held during each workshop. Seventh through 12th graders interested in careers in engineering are invited to attend the workshop virtually on Zoom. Jan. 18 – 6-7 p.m. – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz Bowl Competition will be held virtually on Zoom. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Seventh through 12th graders are invited to participate. A study guide will be emailed upon request. Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Ivy Center Board Members and the UAMS South Central representative will speak to Pine Bluff High School students about "Let's Talk About Excellence!" (Covid rules will be in place at this in-person presentation.) For more information including the Zoom link information, go the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page or send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com.

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Jan. 6

1960 PBHS Class to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, a spokesman said. For questions or to give updates on classmates, contact Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

The Links to host health, wellness session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to its virtual Health & Wellness session at 7 p.m. Thursday by Zoom. Scheduled presenters are Pia Woods, staff chair of the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, and Marikka Bender, founder and chief executive officer of BodyBenders Fitness LLC. The event is fourth session in The Links' Preparing Our Community for Success virtual series, according to a news release. Sessions will also include 7 p.m. Jan. 11: Financial Literacy: Getting Our Finances in Order, featuring Lester Matlock, CEO and owner of Natural State Private Wealth Group; and Jan. 27: Preparing for the Business World. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/94423877911?pwd=Q0ExQ2N5WTRDeHNLTlFkWDh6OW9GUT09 with meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876. To call, dial by location to +1 646 558 8656 US (New York.)

Reception set for Small Works on Paper

The Arkansas Arts Council will host an opening reception for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock. The display has works by feature 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. The Small Works exhibition will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale. Details: Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov, (501) 324-9767, or https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Pilgrim food pantry opens

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Comprehensive Care sets covid-19 vaccine clinic

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 Tennessee St., will offer a free covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The clinic is targeted for children ages 5 to 11, but vaccinations will be available for teenagers and adults as well. All versions of the vaccine and boosters will be available, according to a news release. Appointments aren't necessary, but participants who need rides to the vaccine clinic may call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment. JCCSI has a medical team to provide the community with the covid-19 vaccine.

Little Mermaid Jr. auditions set

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will hold auditions for the Little Mermaid Jr. starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The musical will be held March 7-12, according to a news release. The association is looking forward to seeing all its patrons after a year of limitations, a spokesman said. Details: www.searkconcert.org or (870) 460-1888.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Art league schedules tour, meeting

From 2-4 p.m. Sunday, the Pine Bluff Art League will meet and tour the ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS facilities located at 623 S. Main St. and 627 S. Main St., according to a news release. Members should arrive by 2:10 p.m. The league will conduct a brief meeting then the tour will begin. Masks are required. Current and prospective art league members are encouraged to come and see what amenities the new spaces offer.

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

ASC hosts FunDay

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., plans the Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 8. Participants can weave pliable materials into colorful trinket baskets. This event is free, according to a news release. ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 9

One Pine Bluff Praying

services set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sundays on the following dates: Jan. 9 – Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 5103 W. Malcomb St.; Jan. 16 – Family Church, Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St.; Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Church, 4210 E. Ohio St.; and Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Neighbor to Neighbor sets covid shot clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Anyone needing the first, second, or booster shot is welcome to attend, according to a news release. Those who already began their vaccinations should bring their vaccination cards with them. Jefferson Regional Medical Center staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Gift cards will be given out to anyone who gets vaccinated. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Art league hosts exhibit,

reception for DeMint works

Linda DeMint, a Pine Bluff Art League member and White Hall resident, will have a solo exhibition reception featuring a selection of painted landscapes and botanicals from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 13. The art league will hold the exhibition at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The community is invited to see the display, according to a news release.

Friday, Jan. 14

UAPB students perform in ASC concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride, featuring students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. The concert program will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. It is open to ages 16 and older. UAPB Studio students will perform a "tiny desk"-style concert as part of their fundraiser series with instructor Damon Tolbert as host. The campaign benefits UAPB's Sound Recording and Technology Department. Community members are invited to sing in an open-mic setting. ASC will raffle door prizes including art by glassmith James Hayes and a CD featuring work by Tolbert. Entry into the event is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Center to give away winter clothes

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away winter coats and clothes at the Family Community Development Corp., 1001 Palm St., on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies are gone. The purpose is to help keep the community warm, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

ASC plans Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present a Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop with instructor Troy DeBill, a fine arts teacher and EAST Initiative facilitator for White Hall Middle School. She will host the workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Participants will learn pinch pot techniques to create unique vessels. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. No experience is necessary. The cost is $55 for ASC members, $65 for nonmembers, and $40 for ASC Flex Pay. For more information, contact ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call 870-395-7059. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 15

ASC hosts auditions for Robin Hood production

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host auditions for "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only. ASC invites community members ages 10 and older to sign up. For more information and to register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performance dates are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, March 11-13. "This frantically funny, Monty Python-esque retelling of the classic 'Robin Hood' tale, written by Mary Lynn Dobson, is a jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget," according to a news release. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection earlier, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Through Monday, Jan. 17

UAPB accepts youth entrants for snack recipe contest

Pine Bluff youth, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2022 Snack Recipe Contest. Entries must be received by Jan. 17. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs, according to a news release. Recipe judging will be based on originality, creativity and nutritional value. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card. Each entrant is required to fill out an entry form and must submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt, Extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu. For entry forms or details, contact Henson or Hunt.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Free health screenings set

A free community-wide health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will participate in the event, according to a news release. The minority health commission will provide various screenings including those for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (Body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. The prostate cancer foundation will provide a non-invasive blood test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Monday, Jan. 24

Applications for 2022

Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Lt. Governor to speak at GOP meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.