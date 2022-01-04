I-40 bridge over Mississippi River to undergo routine inspection Wednesday

A routine inspection of the Interstate 40 bridge will require temporary lane closures on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

Weather permitting, work crews will close the westbound outside lane of the I-40 Bridge crossing the Mississippi River between Arkansas and Tennessee from 7 a.m. to noon to conduct an inspection, the department said. Then, from noon to 5 p.m., the inspection team will inspect the eastbound outside lane, closing it off from traffic.

Signs and orange cones to help guide traffic.

The I-40 bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams critical for the bridge’s structural integrity. The bridge reopened in August.

I-40 runs from North Carolina to California. About 50,000 vehicles typically travel across the bridge daily when it’s open, with about a quarter of those being commercial trucks, Tennessee transportation officials have said.