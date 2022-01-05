Concerning Cromer, the CFP and Brown

A study is underway to research ways to shift power away from the NCAA and to the conferences.

The co-chairs of the committee are SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio University Athletic Director Julie Cromer.

Cromer has lost the last name of Peoples since she left the University of Arkansas and apparently gained a lot of national credibility.

Cromer was the interim AD at Arkansas who fired Bret Bielema and hired Chad Morris, but to her credit she had help from former Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz and at least one UA Board of Trustees member in choosing Morris.

Cromer spent six years at Arkansas working for former AD Jeff Long. Prior to that she worked at the Midwestern Collegiate Conference, Wright State, the NCAA and Indiana University, where she got her master's degree.

She left Arkansas for her current job at Ohio University.

With her current role as co-chairman to study the NCAA, it is highly doubtful she is at in her final job.

For months there has been talk of expanding the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 teams with first-round games played on campuses instead of in bowls.

That has left some bowls unhappy.

The talk has also changed to expanding the playoffs to eight teams.

Count Nick Saban as one who thinks the system is not broken and doesn't need to be fixed.

As he usually does when he makes a strong statement, he said he's not in a position to really speak on the subject and then gives his opinion.

The latest came Monday when Saban said he thought everything was fine with four teams.

Of course he does. He has almost owned the four-team playoff and is favored to get his eighth national championship Monday night.

Not saying he couldn't win an eight- or 12-team playoff, but it is easier for any coach to win two games than three.

After careful consideration since Cincinnati's 27-6 loss to Alabama, in my opinion the Bearcats would have finished fourth in the SEC West.

They had two field goals, 218 yards of total offense and gave up 482 yards in game when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner, had perhaps his worst game of the season with little credit to Cincinnati's defense.

Only New Mexico State scored fewer points than the Bearcats, when it was held to a field goal.

However, Cincinnati, the first non-Power 5 school to make the playoffs, gave the whole week leading up to the games a Cinderella feel similar to the NCAA Tournament.

That said, expansion to eight or 12 teams would help the playoffs capture that every year, even if it might be harder for Nick Saban to win another national championship. The games should be played in bowls.

As of this writing, Antonio Brown has been declared "no longer a Buc" by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians but is still listed on the official roster.

Arians made the statement Sunday after Brown ripped off his shoulders pads and jersey, threw his T-shirt into the crowd and left the sidelines during Sunday's game.

After he left, the Bucs rallied to beat the New York Jets 28-24.

Later that night, Brown tweeted he had quit.

By Monday, Arians was referring questions about Brown to General Manager Jason Licht.

Brown's meltdown received national coverage and some questioned his mental outlook, but then it surfaced he was seven catches from receiving a $300,000 bonus and felt he was being frozen out.

At 33, Brown is in the twilight of a great career and he had three catches before his disappearing act.

For the season, he was averaging six catches per game and $300k is nothing to a NFL franchise.

The story isn't going away soon because it is too weird.