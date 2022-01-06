Tempers flare at Goodman meeting

GOODMAN, Mo. — Tears were shed and voices were raised Tuesday during the Goodman City Council meeting.

Tensions began rising during the discussion of a proposed street overlay project.

Mayor J.R. Fisher spoke about which roadways were priority repairs and the funds needed to complete the work. He said that the city could pay off the necessary loan in 15 years with an annual payment of $50,000.

Council member Paula Brodie said, to her knowledge, there was no money available to take on the project.

“What type of loan, for how long and at what rate?” she inquired. “You’re asking us to put the city in large debt with no concrete source of funding.”

Council member Clay Sexson pointed out that there is a little more than $25,000 in surplus for the street account in 2022, which is only half of the funds required.

Fisher said that once the water and sewer rates are increased, more money will be freed up to use on the streets.

Sexson noted that the rates have yet to be calculated and he has yet to see the proposed loan paperwork.

“It’s irresponsible to make decisions without seeing the data,” he said.

After a heated discussion, Fisher said he will collect the information and schedule a work session.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz then approached the council to discuss placing items on the meeting agenda. She said that, more than once, she has been asked by council members to add an item to the agenda and then received conflicting direction from Fisher to not place that item on the agenda.

Holtz reached out to the city attorney to determine who has the final say and was instructed to bring the matter before the council for consideration.

Sexson said the mayor has the right to veto items on the agenda, but interested council members can override the mayor’s veto and discuss the item regardless.

When asked why he is hesitant to open the agenda to certain items, Fisher said the chain of command requires that items should be brought to him before being placed on the agenda.

He then referred those in attendance to Ordinance No. 110.060, which reads: “The Mayor shall have a seat in and preside over the Board of Alderman but shall not vote on any question except in case of a tie, nor shall he/ she preside or vote in cases when he/she is an interested party. He/she shall exercise a general supervision over all the officers and affairs of the City and shall take care that the ordinances of the City, and the State laws relating to such City, are complied with.”

“You run the meeting; you don’t rule the meeting,” Sex-son said.

After more than 30 minutes of flared tempers, interjections from citizens and city employees, and tears, Holtz pleaded for the discussion to be dropped and the meeting to end.

Fisher said he would seek clarification from the city attorney.

In other business, the council:

• Heard from Brook Henson of Henson Trash Service LLC about being bought out by CARDS — Henson asked the council to honor the current contract until expiration in May 2024.

• Voted to purchase a new copier for the city hall and the Police Department at a cost of $3,065.

• Approved employee raises for 2022.

• Paid bills in the amount of $16,169.92.

Megan Davis can be reached by email at mdavis@nwadg.com .