Walmart's Moosejaw taking applications for business accelerator program

Outdoor outfitter Moosejaw, owned by Walmart Inc., is taking applications from Northwest Arkansas startups for its business accelerator program.

The 2022 Outdoor Accelerator program provides business opportunities to underrepresented groups in the outdoor industry, Moosejaw said in a news release. Ultimately four applicants will be selected to participate.

Winners will receive a product launch in Moosejaw's stores and on its website, complete with a marketing and social media strategy. They will also take part in an eight-week mentoring program with sessions on strategy, marketing, e-commerce and retail.

And new this year, the winners will be connected to resources to help them build inclusivity into their business "from the ground up," Moosejaw said.

The company will take applications through Feb. 3. They may be submitted at http://www.moosejaw.com.

Moosejaw, which mainly operates online, opened its first Arkansas storefront in downtown Bentonville in October. Walmart acquired the brand in 2017. The store is Moosejaw's 12th location.