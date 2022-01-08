State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

UCA's Hudson entering portal

The University of Central Arkansas suffered a significant loss Friday when All-America receiver Tyler Hudson announced via Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal.

Hudson had a record-breaking junior season, finishing with 1,242 yards on 62 receptions and 8 touchdowns. The Spring, Texas, native set UCA's single-season, single-game and career receiving yard records in 2021.

The receiver earned four different All-America honors following his standout campaign.

-- Adam Cole

Horton steps down as Maumelle coach

Maumelle High School is in search of a new football coach, as Kirk Horton announced this week he's stepping down from his duties in that role, though he'll remain the school's athletic director.

Horton had coached the Hornets for the past five seasons, and he's been Maumelle's athletic director since 2019.

Since becoming head coach in 2017, Horton's teams went a combined 27-24 and 16-15 in conference play, including three playoff appearances.

Maumelle finished 4-7 in 2021, losing four straight games after opening the season with a 31-21 win against Sylvan Hills.

-- Adam Cole

WRESTLING

UALR to host Oklahoma State

The University at Arkansas-Little Rock wrestling team hosts No. 4 Oklahoma State tonight seeking its first victory of the season.

The match, which is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center, is the first of 12 duals for the Trojans (0-2).

The Cowboys (7-0) feature defending national champion A.J. Ferrari at 197 pounds, while the Trojans will look for leadership from Josiah Hill, Jaylen Carson and Joseph Bianchi, who are tied for the best season records for the Trojans at 9-4.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services