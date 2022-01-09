WRESTLING

UALR loses meet to Oklahoma State

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock lost to No. 4 Oklahoma State 35-6 in a nonconference dual match Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,524 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR won two of the meet's 10 matches, with sophomore Joseph Bianchi earning a 5-0 decision over Joey Sanchez at 149 pounds and Triston Wills, also a sophomore, taking a 7-1 decision over Jalin Harper at 174 pounds.

The Trojans dropped to 0-3 this season in dual meets, also losing to Wisconsin and Drexel in November.

UALR begins its Pac-12 Conference schedule Friday at Oregon State. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Central in Corvallis, Ore.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services