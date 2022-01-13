Arkansas Symphony postpones Jan. 29-30 concerts, citing covid surge; Pulaski Tech pushes ‘Broadway’s Next Hit Musical’ to May

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, citing the surge in the omicron variant of the coronavirus, is postponing its Jan. 29-30 Masterworks concerts at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall to April 30-May 1.

The guests — conductor Andrew Crust and violinist Shannon Lee — will remain the same. Lee will solo in Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's “Violin Concerto.” The program will also include works by Alexander Borodin and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Tickets for the January concerts will be honored. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Separately, the University of Arkansas at Pulaski Tech announced it will push back its scheduled performance of “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” from Jan. 22 to May 7, according to a news release from the school. Previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the May performance.

Call (501) 812-2831 or visit www.uaptc.edu/charts for refunds or to get additional information, the release states.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 12:52 p.m.




















