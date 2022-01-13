Authorities searching for Maumelle paddleboarder last seen on Arkansas River

Authorities are searching for a Maumelle woman who was reported missing Wednesday after she went paddleboarding on the Arkansas River, police said.

Ashley Haynes was last seen leaving the Maumelle side of the river on a paddleboard, according to a news release from Maumelle police.

She was reported missing by family members at 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The search was active and ongoing Thursday morning, and authorities asked that civilian watercraft avoid the area, a Facebook post from the department states.

Maumelle police, Arkansas Game and Fish, North Little Rock fire and police departments, Pulaski County sheriff’s office and state police are participating in the search, according to the release.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Maumelle police or Capt. Dustin Ivey at (501) 960-3629.