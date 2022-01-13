Helena-West Helena police chief to retire Feb. 4

James Patrick Smith, the police chief for Helena-West Helena, will retire Feb. 4.

Smith made the announcement Tuesday.

He has worked in law enforcement for 25 years, including four years as police chief in Helena-West Helena, according to a news release.

"It is with the most regret that today I am accepting the resignation of Chief Smith," said Mayor Kevin Smith. "Chief Smith has been responsible for tremendous progress and advancement in our city regarding the modernization of our police department, and the constant and unrelenting fight to restore peace and public safety to our city."

Kevin Smith said that in 2018, when he ran for mayor, there had been five police chiefs in 10 years.

With James Patrick Smith's assistance, Helena-West Helena has secured several SkyCop surveillance cameras that have helped police fight crime in the city, according to the news release.

James Patrick Smith and his wife, Kim, will live in Memphis, where Smith has accepted a new opportunity in the private sector related to national and international security consulting, according to the release.