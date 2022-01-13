James new president, top exec for SABHS

Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System (SABHS) announced the appointment of Sherrie James as its president and chief executive officer.

James, a registered nurse with a master of science degree, began her duties Nov. 15, according to a news release.

In her role, James is responsible for leading the staff in delivering quality, compassionate care to patients in southeast Arkansas. She has more than 40 years of experience in nursing and health care, the majority being in behavioral health and leadership.

"I feel honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to serve in this role," James said. "Our agency has been providing behavioral health care to citizens of southeast Arkansas for over 50 years and we are committed to continuing to do so, as well as to continue to improve our services along the way."

Before joining Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System, James was CEO at The BridgeWay at North Little Rock and at Riverview Behavioral Health at Texarkana before that.

Additionally, she has been the chief nursing officer at The BridgeWay, Pinnacle Pointe Hospital and several other hospitals in Arkansas and Texas.

James earned her nursing degree at Texarkana College at Texarkana, Texas, and her bachelor's and master's degrees at Texas A&M University at Texarkana. Her master of science degree is in interdisciplinary studies with focus areas in management, psychology and counseling.

"Sherrie has the extensive leadership experience and clinical expertise to lead SABHS into the future," said Noel F. "Bud" Bryant, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System board chairman. "We are pleased to have her leading our agency."