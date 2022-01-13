Theme park gets new general manager

HOT SPRINGS — Magic Springs Theme and Water Park has announced that Jessyka Hanna, assistant general manager and director of operations, has been promoted to the role of general manager effective Monday, after the retirement of industry veteran Jack Bateman.

Bateman will continue at the park in an advisory capacity during a transition period and will be fully retired by March, the park said in a news release.

The park also announced that Kyle Taylor, general manager at Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith, will take on the assistant general manager and director of operations role.

Hanna began working as a at Magic Springs in 2001 and entered a full-time role after attending the University of Central Arkansas.