UALR women's capsule

Coastal Carolina at UALR women

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 12-2, 2-1

SERIES UALR leads series 6-1

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.20.04.9

G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.10.11.9

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.6.53.1

F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.4.85.1

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr.2.96.7

COACH Joe Foley (365-209 in 19th season at UALR and 821-290 in 36th season overall)

Coastal Carolina

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Blayre Shultz, 5-7, Jr.8.73.1

G Angie Juste-Jean, 5-8, Fr.10.34.6

G Arin Freeman, 5-7, Fr.8.83.9

F Janae Camp, 6-1, Sr.2.86.1

F Aja Blount, 5-11, Sr.18.19.0

COACH Jaida Williams (126-118 in ninth season at Coastal Carolina and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRCoastal Carolina

57.1Points for76.6

59.4Points against53.1

-1.0Rebound margin+16.4

+2.1Turnover margin+1.5

37.6FG pct.46.1

26.43-pt pct.33.1

71.1FT pct.68.6

CHALK TALK UALR has not played since losing at Arkansas on Dec. 12, having three non-conference games canceled before four Sun Belt contests were wiped off the schedule due to covid-19 issues within the Trojans program. ... The game will feature two of the nation's top 50 scorers with UALR's Sali Kourouma averaging 20.0 points and CCU's Aja Blount posting 18.1 points per game. ... Mayra Caicedo became the fastest player in UALR women's history to reach 200 career assists.

-- Mitchell Gladstone