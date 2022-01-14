UAM jazz group plays for Chicago conference





UAM Jazz One, the University of Arkansas at Monticello's jazz ensemble, performed at the 2021 Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago on Dec. 16.

UAM Jazz One performed for approximately 3,000 people and was one of only three college jazz bands selected to perform at the international conference, according to a news release.

The ensemble is led by Jason Smith, UAM's director of jazz studies and instructor of music.

"The determination and dedication from the students and faculty over the last two years led to the successful representation of UAM with a 90-minute concert performance by Jazz One, showcased for thousands of music educators and student attendees," Smith said. "This is a musical experience UAM students will be proud of because they represented the spirit and talent of our university. It will be a lasting memory for their personal, professional, and musical growth."

The annual event attracts more than 18,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 40 countries.

"Throughout the conference, performances are presented by a variety of musical groups from around the world, including string orchestras, concert bands, wind ensembles, jazz ensembles or combos, and a variety of chamber groups," according to the clinic's website. "Musicians in these ensembles range from elementary, middle, and high school students, college and university students, adult community organizations, professional musicians, and the premiere performers of The United States Military."



