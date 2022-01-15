UAPB to start on track, field complex

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will break ground on phase one of construction for a soccer/track & field complex at 1 p.m. today. In the event of inclement weather, all outside activities will be held in the gym, according to a news release.

The ground-breaking site is accessible from L.A. Prexy Davis Drive. Parking will be available at the Delta Housing Complex, 1701 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive.

In addition to serving the teams' needs for a home field and track, the complex will benefit the surrounding community as the area's only collegiate soccer/track & field complex and the only one of its kind in southern Arkansas, according to the release.

The facility will seat 2,000 spectators and include locker rooms, a press box, restrooms, concession stands, sports medicine treatment areas, classrooms, coaches' and staff offices, equipment storage rooms, ticket booths, and scoreboards. The soccer field will include synthetic turf and removable goals and benches.

Participants at the event will include UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander; Chris Robinson, director of athletics; Erik Solberg, soccer coach; student athletes; Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington; Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson; University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt; and Dr. Stephen Broughton, chairman of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees.

Virtual business session set Jan. 27

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend "Preparing for the Business World: Empowering Success" on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. This is the final session of the Preparing our Community for Success virtual series.

The event will provide information to empower people professionally and personally, according to a news release.

Presenters are:

Glenda Swain -- vice president of diversity and inclusion for Wynn Resorts North America, an operator and developer of luxury hotels and casinos headquartered at Las Vegas.

Trudy Redus -- a certified etiquette and protocol consultant, who has received certification to teach business etiquette and international protocol from the Protocol School of Washington.

Brian Thomas -- a plant operations manager with Amazon.com Inc. at Las Vegas, who has more than 15 years of professional leadership experience in corporate America.

Tracy Knowlton -- assistant director for cooperative education and internship at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, who previously held various management positions with Walmart.

Join the Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94423877911?pwd=Q0ExQ2N5WTRDeHNLTlFkWDh6OW9GUT09 and use Meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 with Passcode: 692876 or Dial by location at +1 646 558 8656 US (New York.)

Area students make Tech dean's list

Arkansas Tech University at Russellville announced its fall 2021 dean's list, that includes area residents. Recipients must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher, and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean's list, according to a news release.

Local honorees listed by hometowns are:

PINE BLUFF -- Ashton Rivers Copeland, Shelby Elizabeth Hardke, Robert Austin Smith -- all 4.0.

WHITE HALL -- Kendall Brooke Ellison, Arianna Nicole Fuller, Makayla Nicole Henderson, Allison Paige Herrin, Brenna L. Stroud, Austin Drake Terrell, Josie Annette Tomboli -- all 4.0; and Madison Elizabeth-Ann Herring, Noah Lawson Hornbeck, Amanda Noelle Skuban and Mykenzie Denise Williams.

DeWITT -- Zontray Jerome Kendall, Rebekah Jade Wright -- both 4.0.

DUMAS -- Lynnsey Brooke Moreland.

GRAPEVINE -- Brooke Havin Ashley.

HERMITAGE -- Genesis Victoria Garay.

McGEHEE -- Lloyd David Baker, Burl Copeland.

MONTICELLO -- Lucas Anthony Babst -- 4.0; Sofia Kay Fair, Anna-Marie Pesaresi and Quinn Joseph Reynolds.

NEW EDINBURG -- Mallory Lyn Metcalf.

PRATTSVILLE -- Bay Garrett Fleming.

RISON -- Nathan Lee Hendrix (4.0); and Allison Elizabeth King and Caleb Lee Sipes.

SHERIDAN -- Hanna Lea McClendon, Austin Grant Moore, Sarah Grace Moore, Kristen Ashleigh Pinkerton and Jaden Taylor Willis -- all 4.0; and Anna Marie Cobb, Jacob Ryan Holloway, MacKenzie Fay Hughes, Mckenzie Lee Lem, Charles Fletcher Nutt, Reagan Leann Smith and Hayden Lane Vaughn.

STUTTGART -- Ross Waeger Seidenschwarz,

WARREN -- Braden Cole Jones.