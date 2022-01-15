Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK American Xperiment in the fourth

BEST BET Mo Choctaw in the ninth

LONG SHOT Distorted Secrets in the fifth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9

MEET 46-147 (31.2 %).

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

CALL OF HONOR** was badly overmatched and may not have cared for a synthetic surface at Turfway, but he was a clear maiden winner in his previous at Keeneland and shows two sharp local breezes. GRAVES MILL ROAD has not raced since August, but he has three consecutive in-the-money finishes, while earning Beyer figures close to par for the level. CHASE TRACKER disappointed at 7-2 odds in his local debut, but he is taking a significant drop in price and drew a favorable inside post.

1a Call of Honor;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

9 Graves Mill Road;Franco;Rosin;4-1

2 Chase Tracker;Cabrera;Garcia;4-1

8 Behavin Myself;Lopez;Manley;7-2

1 Stud Puppy;Harr;Zito;3-1

3 African Warrior;Torres;Prather;10-1

6 Axis;Pereira;Puhl;8-1

10 Oregon County;Wales;Hornsby;15-1

4 Into Orbit;Quinonez;Hornsby;15-1

7 Demigod;Canchari;McBride;15-1

5 Trail Driver;Tohill;Frazee;20-1

2 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

MONTGOMERY PARK** raced second all the way around the track when catching a razor sharp front-running winner in her seasonal debut, and she may have needed the race and may be on a clear lead of his own. HARD STREET was one-paced around the track when in too tough, but she is dropping into a conditioned claiming race and switches from an apprentice to a winning journeyman rider. NISI PRIUS rallied to fourth behind the top selection, while compromised by a slightly troubled start in her first race after a long layoff, and the beaten post-time favorite has a license to bounce back and make amends.

9 Montgomery Park;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

7 Hard Street;Vazquez;McKnight;4-1

1 Nisi Prius;Quinonez;Witt;6-1

3 Let's Cruise;Pereira;Robertson;10-1

5 Bitter Vixen;Cabrera;McPeek;9-2

4 Premier Wish;Franco;Garcia;6-1

6 Caught Looking;Hiraldo;Combs;12-1

8 Simona's Choice;Torres;Milligan;15-1

2 Anthropology;Garcia;Jones;8-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

SHI O'SHI** has worked smartly since defeating starter allowance rivals at Keeneland, and she is unbeaten in two races on a wet track if that is the case. LICHITA contested a fast pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and she is dropping out of a $30k claimer. MONGOLIAN LOTUS was narrowly defeated as a post-time favorite in a $10,000 claimer, and she has won seven of her 14 races on the main track.

1 Shi O'Shi;Franco;Matthews;4-1

2 Lichita;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

4 Mongolian Lotus;Cabrera;Rosin;8-1

10 Dutch Treat;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

9 Girls a Bullet;Bailey;Vance;5-1

5 Take Charge Erica;Torres;Shorter;3-1

3 Princess Lilli Bug;Santana;Wilson;6-1

6 Dontmeswitdiscat;Geroux;Deville;15-1

1a Hoptown Honey;Hiraldo;Matthews;4-1

8 My Boss Lady;Contreras;Villafranco;10-1

7 War Ballad;Canchari;Moysey;20-1

4 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

AMERICAN XPERIMENT**** followed a dominating career debut victory at Saratoga with a GI placing at Del Mar, and the fast and talented colt returns fresh and on Lasix for the first time. BUCKINGHAM PRINCE has worked smartly since running down a maiden allowance field at Churchill, and his versatility provides options. MAGNOLIA MIDNIGHT rallied to third in a fast race last month at Oaklawn, and he is a promising runner who must learn to break better to compete at a higher level.

3 American Xperiment;Rosario;Asmussen;9-5

4 Buckingham Prince;Geroux;Casse;5-2

5 Magnolia Midnight;Cabrera;Stewart;4-1

7 Back to Normal;Santana;Maker;9-2

1 Forty Stripes;Torres;Hollendorfer;8-1

6 Swift Tap;Pereira;Hollendorfer;12-1

2 Pressure;Vazquez;Asmussen;10-1

5 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

DISTORTED SECRETS* is an unraced filly with encouraging workouts dating back to June, and her trainer-rider team win races at a 38% clip. ARGUMENTAL had poor behavior at the gate and a slow start which compromised her best in a sixth-place debut at Churchill. New trainer Mike Maker is dropping her in class and has her on Lasix. HOT TUB HOTTIE has been working fast and often up to her first race, and trainer Allen Milligan has had his maidens sitting on top efforts at this meeting.

4 Distorted Secrets;Geroux;Casse;10-1

10 Argumental;Santana;Maker;9-2

1 Hot Tub Hottie;Quinonez;Milligan;8-1

7 Princedreamcess;Pereira;10-1

8 Fightingtemptation;Vazquez;Calhoun;6-1

11 Raceday Attire;Gonzalez;Barkley;7-2

12 Blame Nellie;Garcia;Jones;9-2

3 Fashionably Quick;Bailey;Swearingen;10-1

2 Ain't She a Pistol;Franco;Puhl;6-1

5 Vita Bona;Canchari;Witt;30-1

9 Rowdy Daisy;Cabrera;Smith;15-1

6 Funtimegirl;Torres;Prather;30-1

6 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

OUTASITE*** showed excellent speed and promise in his first three races last winter before taking a long break. He returns sporting good works for high percentage connections. FIVE DREAMS is a consistent sprinter dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time, but he does have a habit of settling for minor awards. ERNIE BANKER was likely best in a troubled second-place finish at Aqueduct, which came over a wet surface.

5 Outasite;Geroux;Cox;2-1

6 Five Dreams;Rosario;Asmussen;6-1

3 Ernie Banker;Vazquez;Broberg;3-1

9 Road Bible;Santana;Villafranco;9-2

4 Wherever He Is;Wales;Riecken;30-1

2 Big Boss Ben;Cabrera;Ortiz;12-1

8 American Chaos;Arrieta;DiVito;8-1

1 Windcracker;Franco;Puhl;10-1

7 Wise Khozan;Pereira;30-1

10 Special Pryce;Gonzalez;Swearingen;20-1

11 Appraisal;Contreras;Lukas;30-1

12 That's Something;Canchari;Chleborad;30-1

7 Purse $84,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

KUPUNA*** finished with energy when beaten only a neck in a 7-furlong race at Churchill, and he had a powerful breeze here Jan. 5 and is bred to improve at route distances. BLUE NORTHER broke a tad slow and raced wide in a useful sixth-place debut in Louisville, and trainer Brad Cox boasts a high win percentage with horses stretching out for the first time. SKATE TO HEAVEN did not show much in his debut at Saratoga, but he has worked very well since arriving at Oaklawn.

2 Kupuna;Santana;Calhoun;5-2

10 Blue Norther;Garcia;Cox;6-1

6 Skate to Heaven;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

4 Life On the Nile;Pereira;8-1

7 Paid in Full;Bailey;Hartlage;30-1

12 Switzer;Vazquez;Moquett;4-1

1 Fast Lane;Rosario;Asmussen;5-1

5 Little Frappucino;Torres;Milligan;15-1

8 Pinch Hitter;Contreras;Von Hemel;12-1

11 Stockpiler;Hiraldo;Peitz;15-1

9 Kentucky Bourbon;Borel;Creighton;20-1

3 King Doodle;Arrieta;Maker;15-1

13 Rome;Garcia;Anderson;8-1

14 Coastal Chaos;Court;Cash;20-1

8 The Fifth Season. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up

THOMAS SHELBY** has crossed the wire first in seven of his past 10 races, and he finished a strong second in the Tinsel last month, despite a runner going all out to beat him to the early lead. CONCERT TOUR is the likely favorite after winning his first three races last season, including the GII Rebel at Oaklawn. But he has not raced since a poor showing in the Preakness, and his third-place finish in the 2021 Arkansas Derby doesn't seem as good at this point. SILVER PROSPECTOR is a multiple graded stake winner who is expected to benefit from an expected fast early pace.

1 Thomas Shelby;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

5 Concert Tour;Rosario;Cox;5-2

8 Silver Prospector;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

2 Rated R Superstar;Cabrera;Villafranco;8-1

9 Mucho;Geroux;Ortiz;7-2

4 Necker Island;Arrieta;Hartman;9-2

7 Long Range Toddy;Court;Stewart;10-1

3 Snapper Sinclair;Vazquez;Asmussen;6-1

6 Atoka;Contreras;Lukas;15-1

9 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MO CHOCTAW*** exploded out of the gate and never looked back in a nearly 12-length debut victory, and he recorded a subsequent bullet work and may prove to be a pretty special state-bred sprinter. IMA BLING CAT was compromised by a wide trip when beaten 3 lengths in an open starter allowance, and he looms a major stalk-and-pounce threat dropping into a restricted race. GAR HOLE broke his maiden in a fast clocking Dec. 4, and he drew a favorable post for a sprinter with good speed.

2 Mo Choctaw;Vazquez;Prather;7-2

10 Ima Bling Cat;Garcia;Hobby;5-1

12 Gar Hole;Santana;Ortiz;3-1

11 Goodnight Archie;Franco;Hornsby;8-1

9 Captain Don;Geroux;Von Hemel;6-1

3 Private Lake;Tohill;Martin;15-1

8 Navy Seal;Borel;Knott;5-1

4 Rubiginous;Cohen;Diodoro;12-1

5 Data Storm;Torres;Martin;15-1

7 Citrus Bay;Arrieta;Tranquilino;30-1

1 Holding Pattern;Cabrera;Garcia;20-1

14 Dusty Hill;Court;Dixon;20-1

13 Mo Betta;Quinonez;Warpool;20-1

6 Stomping Hotrod;Canchari;Jacquot;30-1